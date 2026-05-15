Fear and Loathing in Vancouver: Community and capitalism go head-to-head in MLS as winner keeps the Whitecaps

Vancouver Whitecaps’ German CEO, Axel Schuster, pauses after FourFourTwo asks a pretty direct question 20 minutes into our half hour chat. Does the current situation with the club he is in charge of keep him awake at night?

“I'm lucky enough, I'm sleeping well. But if I have some off time, I mostly go out for a walk at the seawall. Lately… say a couple of years ago, I would listen to a podcast, maybe some German news or a podcast about European soccer just to stay in the loop.

“Now I notice that I sometimes have to go back three or four times because I'm not listening. I didn't catch something. My thoughts are somewhere else.”

Uber Coup

Thomas Müller is unveiled as a Whitecaps player alongside Head Coach, Jesper Sørensen and CEO and sporting director Axel Schuster last summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Schuster is a smart operator who spent 20 years in the German Bundesliga, working alongside the likes of Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel at Mainz 05. Since joining the Whitecaps in 2019, the club has gone from bang average to banging at the door of the top competitions like MLS Cup and the Concacaf Champions Cup (they finished second in both last season).

Last summer, he persuaded his fellow countryman Thomas Müller to join him in British Columbia on a free transfer from Bayern Munich after the Club World Cup. An Uber-coup that is paying big dividends on the pitch. But off the pitch, dividends aren’t so forthcoming, and that is a major league problem for the future of the club in Vancouver.

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FourFourTwo has travelled to British Columbia to meet Schuster, local journalists, key fan groups and even Whitecaps’ players to ask some big questions around the biggest story in MLS right now: the potential relocation of their club.

“Ahhh. If you say that [this is the biggest story in MLS right now] that sounds really good to me, I wouldn't say it because it's not our mentality to say we are the biggest story," Schuster says. But in reality, Whitecaps owners, staff, fans, and players should be framing this as the biggest talking point. It needs attention. In the last four weeks, the story has accelerated rapidly, but is it too late?

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For sale

Vancouver Whitecaps fans protest against the potential relocation of their club on the street as part of the #SaveTheCaps movement (Image credit: Getty Images)

Schuster plays the role of a doctor delivering terminal news during our conversation inside his box at BC Place, an hour before the Whitecaps kicked off a league game vs New York City FC in April. While he is in no way enjoying delivering bad news, he doesn’t shy away from it. He’s a professional doing his job. But the pressure is clearly huge, and time is rapidly running out.

The situation picked up pace earlier this month. The club has been for sale since the end of 2024, which was the moment the four-person ownership group effectively admitted they had taken things as far as they could, and couldn’t continue to swallow annual losses.

Understandable. Having brought the Whitecaps into MLS in 2011, the four-person ownership group (Greg Kerfoot, Jeff Mallett, Steve Luczo and Steve Nash) is rumoured to have absorbed cumulative operating losses of over $250 million.