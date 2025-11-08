‘Frank Lampard and Palmer are both goalscorers – they can find the net at any time during a game’ Former Chelsea star Geremi’s Cole Palmer comparison
The former Cameroon international says Cole Palmer shares a key trait with one of his former Chelsea team-mates
In football, it’s very easy to make a lazy comparison.
That’s why any young Argentine playmaker is the ‘next Lionel Messi’ or a striker from acros the border in Brazil might be ‘the new Pele’.
Often these labels are completely superfluous and can end up doing more damage than good to a player’s development, but when a former player evokes the name of a previous team-mate while discussing a young talent, their take carries more weight.
Geremi’s Cole Palmer-Frank Lampard comparison
When former Chelsea midfielder Geremi looks at the current Blues side, he sees something familiar in one of the best young Stamford Bridge talents.
“Frank Lampard and Cole Palmer are both goalscorers,” the ex-Cameroon international tells FourFourTwo. “They can score at any time during the game.
“When you look at the way Frank used to play his role, he was a No.8, a player who would go from box to box. Palmer is more of an attacking player, but he has a lot of technical quality.”
Palmer’s performance in the Club World Cup final - six weeks after was named player of the match when Chelsea won the Conference League final - also caught the eye of the former Blues star.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Chelsea were unfancied against an in-form Paris Saint-Germain side fresh from their 5-0 thumping of Inter in the Champions League final, but Palmer would outshine future Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele, scoring an opener when he calmly passed the ball into the corner from the edge of the box, as cool as you like.
Eight minutes later, he found the net again, before providing the clever through ball for Joao Pedro to score a third. Palmer had almost single-handedly destroyed the champions of Europe, easing to a 3-0 victory in the newly expanded tournament.
That showing saw him end the tournament with three goals and two assists, helping him earn the Golden Ball award for the tournament’s best player.
“Palmer was nothing short of fantastic in that final,” beams Geremi. “I was so shocked. PSG were the team to beat, they were winning absolutely everything.
“But Chelsea were convincing winners. They deserved it, and Palmer was the man of the match. He’s a great player.”
Geremi was talking on behalf of Best Betting Sites
For more than a decade, Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor. Mewis has had stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others and worked at FourFourTwo throughout Euro 2024, reporting on the tournament. In addition to his journalist work, Mewis is also the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team. Now working as a digital marketing coordinator at Harrogate Town, too, Mewis counts some of his best career moments as being in the iconic Spygate press conference under Marcelo Bielsa and seeing his beloved Leeds lift the Championship trophy during lockdown.
- Ed McCambridgeStaff Writer
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.