How to watch Napoli vs Arsenal for FREE: Live stream details as Gunners begin Champions League 2026/27 campaign

Watch Napoli vs Arsenal for free as the Gunners begin their latest quest to win Europe's top club competition for the first time, in their opening game of the Champions League 2026/27. FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Mikel Arteta's men were a penalty shoot-out away from lifting the trophy for the first time last season, only for Paris Saint-Germain to triumph on spot-kicks in Budapest.

They have been handed a tough opening fixture of the league phase this term, with Napoli's Stadio Diego Armando Maradona expected to be as hostile as ever.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Napoli vs Arsenal in the Champions League online, on TV, and from anywhere, including for free.

Can I watch Napoli vs Arsenal for free?

Yes. Napoli vs Arsenal will be shown live on free-to-air Virgin Media Two in Ireland, complete with English commentary, with live streaming available via Virgin Media Play.

Abroad? You need a VPN to access your free Napoli vs Arsenal stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Napoli vs Arsenal on Virgin Media Fans in Ireland get free Champions League coverage on Virgin Media, with six matches available on Virgin Media Two across the opening week, including Napoli vs Arsenal.

Watch Napoli vs Arsenal from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss Napoli vs Arsenal. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

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How to watch Napoli vs Arsenal in the UK

Napoli vs Arsenal will be broadcast live on TNT Sports and HBO Max in the UK.

The game will be shown on TNT Sports 2, with kick-off at 8pm BST.

Outside of the UK? Watch Napoli vs Arsenal on TNT Sports with NordVPN.

Watch Napoli vs Arsenal on TNT Sports TNT Sports is the home of European football in the UK once again in 2026/27, with hundreds of live matches in the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League, including Napoli vs Arsenal. Plans start from £25.99 per month (minimum 12-month term).

How to watch Napoli vs Arsenal in the US

Fans in the US can watch Napoli vs Arsenal on Paramount+, with kick-off at 3pm ET.

Travelling outside of the US? Use NordVPN to access your usual Paramount+ stream.

Watch Napoli vs Arsenal on Paramount+ Paramount+ is the home of European football in the US, with all UEFA club competitions broadcast on the platform. The Paramount+ Essential package costs just $8.99 a month or $89.99 a year, while a Premium package is available from $13.99.

How to watch Napoli vs Arsenal in Australia

Australian viewers can watch Napoli vs Arsenal on Stan Sport.

Not in Australia? You need NordVPN to watch Napoli vs Arsenal on Stan Sport.

Watch Napoli vs Arsenal on Stan Sport Stan Sport has dropped in price for 2026/27 from AU$32 to AU$29.99. That’s great news for Aussie football fans, who can stream Napoli vs Arsenal and every other Champions League game this season.

Napoli vs Arsenal: Preview

Despite boasting one of the great cathedrals of European football in the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Napoli's Champions League record is decidedly average.

The Partenopei have only once progressed as far as the quarter-finals, so will feel they are due a run to the latter stages of the competition.

The chances of that happening this season appear unlikely after an underwhelming start to the Serie A campaign in which Max Allegri's side have claimed just three points from three matches, including losing 3-2 to Inter Milan on Saturday despite going 2-0 up.

Former Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay is sidelined for this league phase opener while he undergoes a minor heart operation, but Manchester City legend Kevin De Bruyne - who has enjoyed plenty of success against Arsenal down the years - is likely to feature.

SEE ALSO How to watch Champions League 2026/27

The Gunners arrive in Naples as one of the favourites to win the competition, having reached the quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final in successive seasons under Mikel Arteta.

The Arsenal manager has built a squad capable of challenging both domestically and abroad, so there is no reason why they cannot repeat last term's run to the final - and even go one better.

Arteta's men have started the Premier League season in ominous form and fought back from 1-0 down to beat Chelsea 2-1 on Sunday, extending their perfect start to the campaign.

Ezri Konsa made his full debut against the Blues and the England international is likely to continue at centre back here, particularly if Cristhian Mosquera remains sidelined by the muscle issue that saw him miss the game at the weekend.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Napoli 0-2 Arsenal

The Gunners are a well-oiled machine right now, with a miserly defence and the attacking quality to hurt Napoli.