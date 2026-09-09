How to watch Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid for FREE: Live stream details as Reds begin Champions League 2026/27 campaign

Bradley Barcola will be eyeing his first start today

Watch Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid for free as the Reds begin their Champions League 2026/27 campaign against the Spanish giants for the second successive season. FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

UEFA's supercomputer pitted these clubs against each other in gameweek one this time last year, with the Reds edging out Atleti 3-2 courtesy of Virgil van Dijk's stoppage-time winner.

There is a new man in the home dugout at Anfield this time, though, with Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola set to take charge of his first game in this competition.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid in the Champions League online, on TV, and from anywhere, including for free.

Can I watch Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid for free?

Yes. Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid will be broadcast live on free-to-air RTÉ 2 and on RTÉ Player in Ireland, with English commentary.

Abroad? You need a VPN to access your free Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid on RTÉ Player Fans in Ireland can watch one or two matches each game week live on terrestrial TV on RTÉ 2, with Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid picked for broadcast this week. Meanwhile, the RTÉ Player – a simple web browser player with no sign-up required – hosts the live stream simulcasts.

Watch Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid from anywhere

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How to watch Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid on TNT Sports and HBO Max.

The game will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1, with kick-off at 8pm BST.

Outside of the UK? Watch Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid on TNT Sports with NordVPN.

Watch Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid on TNT Sports TNT Sports is the home of European football in the UK once again in 2026/27, with hundreds of live matches in the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League, including Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid. Plans start from £25.99 per month (minimum 12-month term).

How to watch Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid in the US

US viewers can watch Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid on Paramount+, with kick-off at 3pm ET.

Travelling outside of the US? Use NordVPN to access your usual Paramount+ stream.

Watch Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid on Paramount+ Paramount+ is the home of European football in the US, with all UEFA club competitions broadcast on the platform. The Paramount+ Essential package costs just $8.99 a month or $89.99 a year, while a Premium package is available from $13.99.

How to watch Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid on Stan Sport.

Outside Oz? You need NordVPN to watch Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid on Stan Sport.

Watch Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid on Stan Sport Stan Sport has dropped in price for 2026/27 from AU$32 to AU$29.99. That’s great news for Aussie football fans, who can stream Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid and every other Champions League game this season.

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid: Preview

Liverpool fans could be forgiven for feeling a sense of déjà vu ahead of their Champions League opener against Atletico Madrid, but few will be complaining if this season's instalment is as thrilling as the previous edition.

That night, the Reds raced into a 2-0 lead inside six minutes before Marcos Llorente's double looked to have snatched a draw for Atleti, only for Virgil van Dijk to head home a stoppage-time winner.

It was also the evening in which Alexander Isak made his Liverpool debut and the striker will be raring to go here, having scored both goals in last Friday's 2-0 win at Ipswich Town in the Premier League.

This summer's mega-money signing was Bradley Barcola, who could be in line for his first start after making his Reds bow off the bench at Portman Road. Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola will be extra keen to make a winning start in the league phase, as he manages in a Champions League game for the first time.

SEE ALSO How to watch Champions League football

One big-money move that didn't happen this summer involved Atletico forward Julian Alvarez, who was heavily linked with both Arsenal and Barcelona during the transfer window but remains in the Spanish capital.

The former Manchester City star came off the bench in Saturday's 3-0 defeat by Athletic Bilbao in La Liga - the club's first game since the window closed - and manager Diego Simeone may be considering handing him a start at Anfield.

Other familiar faces in the Atleti squad include former Tottenham Hotspur captain Cristian Romero, who could make his full debut, and veteran skipper Koke. The 34-year-old will become the 28th player to reach 150 appearances in UEFA club competitions if he features against Liverpool.

The loss in Bilbao ended a strong start to the campaign for Simeone's men, who took seven points from their first three games and are aiming to better last season's run to the Champions League semi-finals.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Liverpool 2-2 Atletico Madrid

Both teams have been good at scoring goals but not so good at keeping them out so far this season, which could make for an entertaining contest.