Watch Chelsea vs Leeds United in the Carabao Cup third round as former Bundesliga bosses meet in England for the first time. FourFourTwo bring you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Chelsea dropped points for the first time this season when they lost at Arsenal on Sunday. After Xabi Alonso's first defeat, the Blues will be eager to ensure safe passage to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

Premier League rivals Leeds United head for Stamford Bridge knowing that a continuation of their unbeaten start would take them into the round of 16 of a competition they haven't won since 1968.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Chelsea vs Leeds United in the Carabao Cup third round online and from anywhere.

Watch Chelsea vs Leeds United from anywhere

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How to watch Chelsea vs Leeds United in the UK

Chelsea vs Leeds United will be live on Sky Sports, with coverage on Sky Sports Main Event.

Watch Chelsea vs Leeds United on Sky Sports Sky Sports is the main rights-holder for the 2026-27 Carabao Cup in the UK, with every game live on Sky Sports' channels or the Sky+ bonus streaming offering. Plans start from £35 a month on a long-term TV contract, while new customers on a 24-month Sky TV contract can add Sky Sports for £22 a month. You can also stream short-term for a similar cost via Now TV.

How to watch Chelsea vs Leeds United in the US

Chelsea vs Leeds United will be broadcast on Paramount+ in the US. Kick-off is at 3:00pm ET.

Not in the US right now? Use NordVPN to unlock Paramount+.

Watch Chelsea vs Leeds United on Paramount+ Chelsea vs Leeds United is one of the select Carabao Cup fixtures shown live on the Paramount+ Essential package, which costs $8.99 a month or $89.99 a year.

How to watch Chelsea vs Leeds United in Australia

beIN SPORTS is the home of the Carabao Cup in Australia and will broadcast Chelsea vs Leeds United.

The third-round clash will be live on beIN SPORTS 3 and the beIN SPORTS Connect streaming platform. Kick-off is at 5:00am AEST on Thursday.

Watch Chelsea vs Leeds United on beIN SPORTS Watch every Carabao Cup 2026/27 game live on beIN SPORTS for $16.99 a month or $169.99 a year, which includes a 7-day free trial. beIN SPORTS will also have live coverage of several matches in the Championship, League One and League Two.

SEE ALSO How to watch Carabao Cup 2026/27: TV Guide, Free Streams & Fixtures — Round 3

Match Preview

Leeds cruised into the third round courtesy of a second round win at Nottingham Forest, with both Dan James and James Justin still ending the night with fewer goals than first names.

Chelsea were handed a home tie against League One side Luton Town and they too won 2-0. Danny Welbeck grabbed his first Chelsea goal in the process to help set up an enticing encounter with the West Yorkshire side.

Leeds have won once and drawn twice in the Premier League this season. After playing three of their four matches across two competitions away from home, manager Daniel Farke can take encouragement that they can be a robust proposition on the road.

The last time they won at Stamford Bridge was in December 1999, when a Stephen McPhail double either side of Frank Leboeuf's red card bolstered their interests at the top of the Premier League table.

League Cup history is weighted very much in favour of Chelsea. They won at Elland Road in 2001 and 2012, and drew there before winning a replay in 1969-70. They met again in the FA Cup final that season.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Chelsea 2-1 Leeds United

Chelsea couldn't overcome the Premier League champions but their depth should give them an advantage in the EFL Cup.