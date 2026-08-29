How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United: Free Streams & TV Channels as both sides bid for first Premier League win

Tottenham winger Savio made quite the impression on his debut against Charlton

Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United as the Premier League throws up an exciting dose of Saturday Night Football, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Spurs and the Magpies are both in search of a first Premier League win of the season.

Roberto De Zerbi will be hoping his huge summer spend will prove too much for the Magpies, who have been, on the other hand, ripped apart by a tirade of exits.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch the opening game of the 2026/27 Premier League season online and from anywhere, as Tottenham Hotspur host Newcastle United.

Can I watch Tottenham vs Newcastle for free? YouTube TV currently has a 10-day free trial and carries NBC, which is showing Spurs vs Newcastle live. Those abroad can access the free trial via NordVPN (75% off).

Watch Tottenham vs Newcastle from anywhere

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The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can make your devices appear to be in any country in the world.

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How to watch Tottenham vs Newcastle in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Tottenham vs Newcastle on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League will have live coverage of this game, with kick-off at 5:30pm BST.

Outside the UK? Watch Tottenham vs Newcastle on Sky Sports via NordVPN.

Watch Tottenham vs Newcastle on Sky Sports Sky Sports is the main rights holder for the Premier League in the UK, with at least 215 games live on Sky Sports' channels across the 2026/27 season. Plans start from £35 a month, while existing Sky customers can access Sky Sports from £22 a month.

How to watch Tottenham vs Newcastle in the US

As mentioned above, Peacock and NBC is showing Tottenham vs Newcastle in the US. Kick-off is at 12:30pm ET.

Not in the US right now? Use NordVPN to watch Tottenham vs Newcastle on Peacock.

Watch Tottenham vs Newcastle on Peacock Peacock plans start at $12.99 a month, which nets you roughly half of all Premier League games each week during the 2026/27 season. There are savings for annual plans, which start at $129.99 a year.

How to watch Tottenham vs Newcastle in Australia

Fans in Australia can stream Tottenham vs Newcastle on Stan Sport. Kick-off is at 2:30am AEST on Sunday.

Travelling outside Australia? NordVPN is your ticket to watch the Premier League on Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Stan Sport has gone down in price from AU$32 to AU$29.99. That’s great news for Aussie football fans, who can stream Tottenham vs Newcastle and every other Premier League game this season.

Tickets

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Tottenham vs Newcastle: Preview

Tottenham were sent crashing back down to reality last weekend in an opening-day maul at Brentford, as the Bees scored three times without return to sink the Lilywhites.

A response was duly needed in the Carabao Cup in midweek, as Spurs hit Charlton for five on home soil, with new signing Savio grabbing a goal and an assist off the bench.

There has also been talk that his ex-Manchester City teammate Omar Marmoush is set to follow him to North London, after an agreement has been struck.

That would leave Roberto De Zerbi scratching his head over who to start in attack, with Dominic Solanke and Richarlison also still vying for a place in the Italian's starting XI.

SEE ALSO How to watch Premier League 2026/27: TV Guide, Streams & Fixtures

Newcastle should have probably edged out Liverpool on the opening weekend, but a late penalty from Dominik Szoboszlai struck a dagger through their hearts.

The Magpies are unbeaten after seeing off Championship side West Brom to reach the next round of the Carabao Cup in midweek, thanks to goals from Bazoumana Touré and Harvey Barnes.

Matthias Jaissle showed good tactical nous to stand firm against Liverpool and this game promises to be an intriguing one given the summer of change at both clubs.

Nico Gonzalez was introduced to the crowd before the win against the Baggies and could make his debut in the capital.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Tottenham 3-3 Newcastle

We think this will be the game of the weekend, with 6 goals split equally.