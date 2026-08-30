Pre-Match Poser no.42: Can you answer this elite-level football quiz question?

Pre-Match Poser, anyone?

Give us a player that would follow next in the sequence: Bruno Fernandes, Alan Shearer, Dion Dublin, Ronaldinho, Dennis Bergkamp, Wayne Rooney, Vincent Kompany, Luka Modric, Cristiano Ronaldo, Xavi Hernandez…

We'll reveal the answer this time next week in the next edition of The Pre-Match Poser – stay tuned for that – but for now, here's the answer to last week's conundrum…



Q. Which two Geordie England legends are notably separated by 25 days – and how?



A. It's Alan Shearer and Jack Charlton. Shearer played his final England game against Romania at Euro 2000, at the age of just 29 years and 312 days old. Jack Charlton was 25 days older – 29 years and 337 days – when he made his Three Lions debut against Scotland in 1965.

Now you'll be wondering about that one all week, we've drawn up a lineup of more quizzes – this time courtesy of Kwizly – designed to test your knowledge of multi-trophy winners, clinical goalscorers, and top-tier women's football.

We’re launching straight into individual penalty-box mastery and continental double-headers. First, test your recall of top-flight match-ball collectors by seeing if you can name every player ever to have scored a Premier League hat-trick, honoring every lethal finisher who bagged three in a single outing. Once you've audited those goalscoring icons, step onto the European stage to name every player to win both the Champions League and Europa League, separating elite continental heroes who completed the ultimate European silverware set.

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If your scouting radar thrives on domestic structure and transfer navigation, we have a formidable double-header waiting in the tunnel. Put your knowledge of the domestic game to work by naming every team in the top two tiers of women's football in England, mapping out the powerhouse setups across the WSL and Women's Championship. Following that pyramid audit, test your memory for player journeys by trying to guess these 100 players from their career paths, tracing journeymen routes and club-legend itineraries.

To lower your pulse after navigating all that statistical mileage, pull up a seat in the dugout for FourFourTwo’s Weekend Crossword 67, with clues on nations, relegations and teen sensations. To ensure you stay top of the table every single day, subscribe to our newsletter for your daily afternoon briefing of hand-picked trivia. To complete your transfer to terrace legend status, lock in your spot in The Club, our free membership hub where you can unlock secret hints for our toughest quizzes, climb global leaderboards, and debate the latest topics directly in the comments section.