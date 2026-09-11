Is Nico O’Reilly injured? Manchester City star fitness latest

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Enzo Maresca has provided an update regarding Nico O'Reilly, ahead of this weekend's Manchester derby

Nico O&#039;Reilly stood on the pitch, pre-match for England.
Nico O'Reilly's return date has been confirmed by Enzo Maresca. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Enzo Maresca has revealed that Nico O’Reilly is “100% available” for the Manchester derby, after being withdrawn from Premier League action last weekend versus Coventry.

The Cityzens won that clash 1-0, but O’Reilly was rendered absent in their following fixture, away at Porto in the Champions League, on Tuesday.

Ahead of the Manchester derby this weekend, Maresca’s men will see O’Reilly return to action, with Maresca confirming the Englishman’s fitness.

Enzo Maresca provides injury update ahead of Manchester United clash: Jeremy Doku, Nico O'Reilly

Nico O&#039;Reilly of Manchester City celebrates scoring his team&#039;s first goal during the Carabao Cup Final match between Arsenal and Manchester City

O'Reilly has been cleared to play in the Manchester derby. (Image credit: Getty Images)

New signing Iliman Ndiaye was also withdrawn against Coventry, but made it back in time for Manchester City’s 2-0 mid-week victory in Europe.

Jeremy Doku remains sidelined after picking up an injury against Arsenal in pre-season, when the Cityzens were defeated 3-0 in the Community Shield.

Jeremy Doku and Nico O&#039;Reilly run side by side, celebrating at Anfield.

Jeremy Doku remains sidelined. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Belgian, who stood out as one of City’s best players during the Premier League run-in last term, endured a calf injury versus the Gunners, and won’t be available for selection against Manchester United.

“Jeremy, I think he needs some more days,” confirmed Maresca, who then lifted Cityzen spirits by revealing O’Reilly’s return.

“Nico’s 100% available,” stated the City boss, plainly. With the majority of his squad cleared to play, he turned his attention to the Manchester derby.

"It is very important for different reasons. We know how important a derby is, especially here," he said.

Erling Haaland of Manchester City celebrates after scoring his side&#039;s first goal of the Premier League 2026/27 game against Coventry City at Etihad Stadium. Yelling, smiling, arms tensed.

It's the Manchester derby this Sunday. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"A special game. The most important thing we can do is try to be ourselves, and then we see the final result."

Manchester City will travel to Old Trafford this weekend — commentators, pundits and presenters for this weekend’s Super Sunday battle can be found here.

Kedar Bayley
Kedar Bayley
Freelance Writer

Kedar Bayley is a trained journalist specialising in culture reporting. As a fan of Liverpool FC, he writes on the Reds often. Knowledgable about all things sports, cinema and television, you can find his words in Screen International, FourFourTwo, Manchester Evening News and more.

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