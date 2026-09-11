Is Nico O’Reilly injured? Manchester City star fitness latest

Nico O'Reilly's return date has been confirmed by Enzo Maresca.

Enzo Maresca has revealed that Nico O’Reilly is “100% available” for the Manchester derby, after being withdrawn from Premier League action last weekend versus Coventry.

The Cityzens won that clash 1-0, but O’Reilly was rendered absent in their following fixture, away at Porto in the Champions League, on Tuesday.

Ahead of the Manchester derby this weekend, Maresca’s men will see O’Reilly return to action, with Maresca confirming the Englishman’s fitness.

O'Reilly has been cleared to play in the Manchester derby. (Image credit: Getty Images)

New signing Iliman Ndiaye was also withdrawn against Coventry, but made it back in time for Manchester City’s 2-0 mid-week victory in Europe.

Jeremy Doku remains sidelined after picking up an injury against Arsenal in pre-season, when the Cityzens were defeated 3-0 in the Community Shield.

Jeremy Doku remains sidelined. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Belgian, who stood out as one of City’s best players during the Premier League run-in last term, endured a calf injury versus the Gunners, and won’t be available for selection against Manchester United.

“Jeremy, I think he needs some more days,” confirmed Maresca, who then lifted Cityzen spirits by revealing O’Reilly’s return.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Nico’s 100% available,” stated the City boss, plainly. With the majority of his squad cleared to play, he turned his attention to the Manchester derby.

"It is very important for different reasons. We know how important a derby is, especially here," he said.

It's the Manchester derby this Sunday. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"A special game. The most important thing we can do is try to be ourselves, and then we see the final result."

Manchester City will travel to Old Trafford this weekend — commentators, pundits and presenters for this weekend’s Super Sunday battle can be found here.