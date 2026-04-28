Harry Kane closing in on mythical English goalscoring record which has stood for almost 100 years
Features
By James Roberts published
Harry Kane's sensational goalscoring season has put him within touching distance of a famous record that many thought would never be beaten
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It was only right that Harry Kane was the man to seal Bayern Munich's extraordinary comeback against Mainz on Saturday.
In the latest highlight of a season in which the England captain has made the impossible look possible, Kane's close-range finish seven minutes from time completed an incredible 4-3 turnaround triumph for the