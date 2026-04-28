Harry Kane closing in on mythical English goalscoring record which has stood for almost 100 years

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Harry Kane's sensational goalscoring season has put him within touching distance of a famous record that many thought would never be beaten

Harry Kane of FC Bayern Muenchen scores his team&#039;s second goal from the penalty spot during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD1 match between FC Bayern München and Chelsea FC at Football Arena Munich on September 17, 2025 in Munich, Germany.
Harry Kane has scored more than 50 goals for Bayern Munich this season (Image credit: Daniel Kopatsch/Getty Images)

It was only right that Harry Kane was the man to seal Bayern Munich's extraordinary comeback against Mainz on Saturday.

In the latest highlight of a season in which the England captain has made the impossible look possible, Kane's close-range finish seven minutes from time completed an incredible 4-3 turnaround triumph for the