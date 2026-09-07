Quiz! Can you answer 20 questions on football's one-club men?

How well do you know football's one-club men?

The latest FourFourTwo quiz is all about the players who stayed put. Football fans love a one-club man. It's a tremendous way for a player to become a legend, especially as remaining at a single club has become increasingly unusual.

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All of these players represented just one club in their entire playing careers. None rocked up anywhere else, even on loan, so we're talking about bona fide club icons without exception.

There are 20 questions in total and we're giving you a time limit of 10 minutes to answer them all. Let us know your score below.

FourFourTwo has many more football quizzes, all courtesy of Kwizly. First up, let's see how you fare against our 15 questions about the Premier League in 2016-17, in 2006-07, and 1996-97.

Staying in the top flight of English football, can you name the first goalscorer in every Premier League season right up to 2026-27 and every player responsible for one of the Premier League's 405 hat-tricks?

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We also want you to sort these club teams by the numbers of domestic league titles they've won and arrange these players in order based on their total numbers of appearances in the Premier League.

FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 67 features clues on shirt sponsors, EFL counties, and relegations. Don't forget to subscribe to our newsletter for your daily afternoon briefing of football trivia and analysis, and don't forget to join The Club: our free membership portal where you can secret hints and get on the leaderboard.