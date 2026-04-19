‘I’ve followed Ronaldo’s career at Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and now Al Nassr. It doesn’t matter where he is, I’ll always follow him’ Endrick on being influenced by Cristiano Ronaldo
Features
By Joe Mewis Contributions from Caio Carrieri published
The young Brazilian has opened up on his admiration for one of his Real Madrid predecessors
Follow us
Add us as a preferred source on Google
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Join the club
Get full access to premium articles, exclusive features and a growing list of member rewards.
An account already exists for this email address, please log in.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Brazilian teenager Endrick is at the start of what he hopes will be a long and successful career.
The 19-year-old crossed the Atlantic in 2024 when he completed his move to Real Madrid to join the club of his hero - and the player he wants to emulate.
That’s because, like so many of his generation, the former Palmeiras man grew up idolising Cristiano Ronaldo.