‘I’ve followed Ronaldo’s career at Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and now Al Nassr. It doesn’t matter where he is, I’ll always follow him’ Endrick on being influenced by Cristiano Ronaldo

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The young Brazilian has opened up on his admiration for one of his Real Madrid predecessors

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring a hat-trick for Real Madrid against Atletico Madrid in the teams&#039; Champions League semi-final first leg in May 2017.
Cristiano Ronaldo's pressence is still felt in Madrid (Image credit: Getty Images)

Brazilian teenager Endrick is at the start of what he hopes will be a long and successful career.

The 19-year-old crossed the Atlantic in 2024 when he completed his move to Real Madrid to join the club of his hero - and the player he wants to emulate.

That’s because, like so many of his generation, the former Palmeiras man grew up idolising Cristiano Ronaldo.