'Endrick is special - he belongs to that group of super-talented players that Brazil has produced in the past: Neymar, Ronaldinho and Ronaldo': Real Madrid wonderkid receives high praise

Endrick has been compared to three Brazil greats - in a serious vote of confidence

Endrick started his Real Madrid career with a bang, scoring on his debut in a 3-0 home win against Real Valladolid in La Liga. 

His ability has already impressed plenty from his homeland, with former Brazil, Santos and Manchester City midfielder Elano highlighting the talent of the Real Madrid youngster. 

