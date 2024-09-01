'Endrick is special - he belongs to that group of super-talented players that Brazil has produced in the past: Neymar, Ronaldinho and Ronaldo': Real Madrid wonderkid receives high praise

Endrick started his Real Madrid career with a bang, scoring on his debut in a 3-0 home win against Real Valladolid in La Liga.

His ability has already impressed plenty from his homeland, with former Brazil, Santos and Manchester City midfielder Elano highlighting the talent of the Real Madrid youngster.

Elano, who played 50 games for Brazil between 2004 and 2011, has even placed Endrick in esteemed company when comparing his technical and physical attributes, suggesting just how far the 18-year-old can go in his career.

Endrick celebrates (Image credit: Getty Images)

“The boy is special, no doubt about it,” former Brazil, Santos and Manchester City star Elano exclusively tells FFT. “He belongs to that group of super-talented players that Brazil has produced in the past: Neymar, Ronaldinho, Ronaldo and others.

"He’s another rare case of a youngster who convinces everyone they’re special; youngsters born with incredible talent. The main thing is the mental power he has at such a young age – his psychological strength. I

"’d also emphasise his impressive physicality and his nose for goal. It’s unusual to see a player of his age with his maturity. Endrick is the whole package: technical quality, combined with physical strength and great mental power.”

Elano at 2010 World Cup

Just before sealing a second consecutive Brazilian top-flight title with Palmeiras, the youth international was handed a first senior Selecao call-up by caretaker manager Fernando Diniz in November 2023.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Making his debut against Colombia in qualification for the 2026 World Cup, he became Brazil’s youngest debutant in 57 years, at the age of 17 years, three months and 27 days.

He then bagged his first goal in a Wembley friendly against England in March, becoming the youngest male player to score for club or country at the stadium. He backed it up by scoring again in a 3-3 draw with Spain three days later, then another against Mexico on his next appearance in June.

Endrick's winner against England (Image credit: Getty Images)

“It’s no wonder he quickly got onto the national team’s radar,” Elano says. “From the age of 16, he was already playing at the highest level in Brazil, being decisive in big games, scoring goals and winning titles with Palmeiras. He was an important figure in those achievements, too.”

As with any youngster, there’s still a lot to learn. In the 2022 Sao Paulo Youth Cup final, Endrick sparked a physical altercation by attempting a rainbow flick over an opponent near the corner flag.

Last November, he appeared to punch an opponent to the ground following a tussle on the halfway line. But Elano, who was capped 50 times by Brazil between 2004 and 2011, believes they’re just natural teething problems.

“I don’t see any provocation on his part,” the former midfielder explains. “There are more important things than worrying about whether a player is lashing out or dribbling at the right time or the wrong time.

VIDEO: Why Savio Means Man City Won't Miss Julian Alvarez

"With youngsters of the calibre of Endrick or Neymar, trying to stand out in Brazil, it is normal for them to overdo it at some point. They learn over time, with the help of more experienced professionals. I really don’t see anything wrong with those displays of talent or aggression. It’s part of the show.”

Now the aim is for Endrick, who bizarrely lists Bobby Charlton as a childhood hero, to continue his development at a club where he may not be considered a guaranteed starter.

“He was an important player at Palmeiras and that created the ideal setting for his talent to flourish,” Elano explains. “At Real Madrid, he’ll have to earn his place by seizing the opportunities that come his way. He has the talent for it, and Real Madrid having a few Brazilians already will help him to adapt.”

More Endrick stories

"Endrick's quality is unquestionable - Rodrygo may look to move away from Real Madrid. That's another question that might be answered soon..." Brazilian star reveals exclusively to FourFourTwo the high hopes on Real Madrid's newest Galactico

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has clear plan for star-studded attack next season - but it doesn't include £60m man

Brazil starlet Endrick's barely believable stat in Copa America exit to Uruguay