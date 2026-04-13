Liverpool star Alisson edging closer to exit, with European giant in talks: report

Alisson has been at Liverpol since 2018

With Liverpool pair Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson already confirming their summer exits, the Reds are already gearing up for a summer of change at Anfield.

The upcoming departures of these latest two Jurgen Klopp-era stalwarts come as the squad continues to evolve under Arne Slot and the club may have to brace for another emotional farewell in the summer.

Goalkeeper Alisson has been a key part of Liverpool’s success since his 2018 arrival, but reports in Italy suggest that he could be in the final weeks of his Anfield spell.

Liverpool star Alisson linked with Serie A move