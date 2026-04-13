Liverpool star Alisson edging closer to exit, with European giant in talks: report

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With Liverpool pair Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson already confirming their summer exits, the Reds are already gearing up for a summer of change at Anfield.
The upcoming departures of these latest two Jurgen Klopp-era stalwarts come as the squad continues to evolve under Arne Slot and the club may have to brace for another emotional farewell in the summer.
Goalkeeper Alisson has been a key part of Liverpool’s success since his 2018 arrival, but reports in Italy suggest that he could be in the final weeks of his Anfield spell.