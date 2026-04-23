Liverpool superstar's next club revealed as 'verbal agreement' reached for Anfield exit: report

Alisson Becker is Liverpool's greatest ever goalkeeper, and now the story could be over

Amidst an exodus of legends at Liverpool this summer, Alisson Becker could be the latest to depart from Anfield.

Liverpool’s superstar goalkeeper Alisson has reportedly reached a verbal agreement to join Juventus, with the Brazilian set to embark on a new journey in Serie A.

The superstar between the sticks, widely regarded as one of, if not the best goalkeeper of his generation, has won every trophy available to him at Liverpool except the Europa League.