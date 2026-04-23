Liverpool superstar's next club revealed as 'verbal agreement' reached for Anfield exit: report
Liverpool’s Alisson Becker has reportedly reached a verbal agreement to join an Italian giant
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Join the club
Get full access to premium articles, exclusive features and a growing list of member rewards.
Amidst an exodus of legends at Liverpool this summer, Alisson Becker could be the latest to depart from Anfield.
Liverpool’s superstar goalkeeper Alisson has reportedly reached a verbal agreement to join Juventus, with the Brazilian set to embark on a new journey in Serie A.
The superstar between the sticks, widely regarded as one of, if not the best goalkeeper of his generation, has won every trophy available to him at Liverpool except the Europa League.