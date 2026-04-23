Liverpool superstar's next club revealed as 'verbal agreement' reached for Anfield exit: report

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Liverpool’s Alisson Becker has reportedly reached a verbal agreement to join an Italian giant

Liverpool&#039;s Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker celebrates scoring his team&#039;s second goal with teammates.
Alisson Becker is Liverpool's greatest ever goalkeeper, and now the story could be over (Image credit: Getty Images)

Amidst an exodus of legends at Liverpool this summer, Alisson Becker could be the latest to depart from Anfield.

Liverpool’s superstar goalkeeper Alisson has reportedly reached a verbal agreement to join Juventus, with the Brazilian set to embark on a new journey in Serie A.