Max Dowman could start in Arsenal's Premier League title decider with Manchester City

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Arsenal's breakout teenager could be set to play in his biggest game yet

Max Dowman celebrates scoring Arsenal&#039;s second goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Everton at Emirates Stadium on March 14, 2026 in London, United Kingdom.
Max Dowman has caught the eye largely as a substitute this season (Image credit: Visionhaus/Getty Images)

Max Dowman’s emergence has been one of the stories of the season for Arsenal.

The 16-year-old may have only played a total of 403 minutes across all competitions, but in those brief cameos he has repeatedly showcased his precocious talent.

Could Dowman earn Arsenal start at The Etihad?

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