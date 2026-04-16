Max Dowman could start in Arsenal's Premier League title decider with Manchester City

Max Dowman has caught the eye largely as a substitute this season

Max Dowman’s emergence has been one of the stories of the season for Arsenal.

The 16-year-old may have only played a total of 403 minutes across all competitions, but in those brief cameos he has repeatedly showcased his precocious talent.

So far, Arsenal have managed his minutes well, ensuring that he is not thrust into the limelight prematurely.

Could Dowman earn Arsenal start at The Etihad?