Max Dowman could start in Arsenal's Premier League title decider with Manchester City
News
By Callum Rice-Coates published
Arsenal's breakout teenager could be set to play in his biggest game yet
Follow us
Add us as a preferred source on Google
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Join the club
Get full access to premium articles, exclusive features and a growing list of member rewards.
An account already exists for this email address, please log in.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Max Dowman’s emergence has been one of the stories of the season for Arsenal.
The 16-year-old may have only played a total of 403 minutes across all competitions, but in those brief cameos he has repeatedly showcased his precocious talent.
So far, Arsenal have managed his minutes well, ensuring that he is not thrust into the limelight prematurely.