“Once I spoke to David Beckham, Inter Miami appealed to me. I knew it was going to be a physical game. People mentioned the travel, but I didn’t think that was going to be quite so difficult” Kieran Gibbs on moving to Major League Soccer

After spending more than a decade in the English game, former Arsenal defender Kieran Gibbs decided he was up for a new challenge in 2021.

This saw the 10-time England international head across the Atlantic, where he signed for Inter Miami, in a move that saw him experience and embrace an entirely different footballing culture.

For Gibbs, the opportunity to work with David Beckham and Phil Neville would prove to be a key factor in his decision to up sticks, as was the chance to play a part in a league that was clearly growing.

Gibbs on his MLS move

Gibbs came up through the ranks at Arsene Wenger's Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

After spending his whole career in English football, Gibbs was keen to try something new, as he recalls the circumstances that lead to his decision to move across the Atlantic.

“I felt like I wanted to try something new and different,” Gibbs tells FourFourTwo. “Once I spoke to David Beckham and Phil Neville, the game in the US and how much it’s growing appealed to me. There’s a lot of opportunities here. I’d always wanted to play in a different country.”

Gibbs would enjoy two seasons playing in Miami before hanging up his boots in 2022, but remains settled in Florida to this day.

“I’m glad that I picked here because it feels like home now,” he continues. “I go back to the UK when I can, but I’m very settled here. “I’m very grateful that I got to play football in another country and experience a different league.”

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And while Gibbs clearly has no regrets over this move, he concedes there were initial challenges when he made the move.

“I knew it was going to be a physical game,” he admits. “People mentioned the travel, but I didn’t think that was going to be quite so difficult.

“The heat in Miami is tough as well, when you’re playing through the summer. When I moved here in July, I struggled to adapt to that.”

Gibbs won 10 caps for England (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gibbs also remains excited about the future of the MLS, believing that last summer’s World Cup will help the sport to continue to grow in the United States.

“It’s a growing league and there’s a lot more to come from MLS over the coming years. The World Cup this year could be a springboard for the future.

“The game has come a long way since the last World Cup here in 1994, when MLS hadn’t even been founded, so it’s still a very young sport. That’s why I’m excited to be here. I want to see how we can keep transforming the game.”