How to watch Sunderland vs Chelsea for FREE: Live streams for 2pm Premier League clash at Stadium of Light

Watch Sunderland vs Chelsea for free as the Blues head north to face the Premier League's current basement boys. FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Sunderland and Chelsea meet in one of four 2pm Premier League kick-offs today in the Premier League.

A bumper Sunday selection, Xabi Alonso's side will be hoping to continue the current misery the Black Cats are facing, having posted just one win in nine thus far.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Sunderland vs Chelsea online and from anywhere, including for free.

Watch Sunderland vs Chelsea for FREE

Live coverage in the States is on USA Network, and this is available for free thanks to YouTube TV, which currently comes with a 21-day free trial for new customers.

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How to watch Sunderland vs Chelsea in the UK

Viewers in the UK can watch Sunderland vs Chelsea live on Sky Sports. The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Premier League.

Sky packages including the Sports channels start at £35/month while existing subscribers can add the channels from £22/month.

How to watch Sunderland vs Chelsea in the US

As mentioned above, Sunderland vs Chelsea is live on USA Network in the US.

This is a linear channel, so you will need a cord-cutting package. YouTube TV (21-day free trial), DirecTV Stream (5-day free trial), Hulu+Live TV (3-day free trial) and Sling Blue all carry the channel.

How to watch Sunderland vs Chelsea in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Sunderland vs Chelsea live on Stan Sport.

Stan Sport comes in at just AU$29.99 and arrives with access to every Premier League and Champions League game.

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Sunderland vs Chelsea: Preview

Sunderland will be looking to end their worrying run of form when they welcome Chelsea to the Stadium of Light on Sunday afternoon, with Régis Le Bris' side facing a difficult challenge.

The Black Cats have endured a difficult few weeks domestically and currently sit bottom of the table with just five points from their opening nine matches. Their latest outing saw them suffer a disappointing 3-1 defeat away at Coventry City.

Thursday's 2-0 home defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League will have done little to improve the mood around Wearside either.

There is, however, reason for optimism. Sunderland completed a league double over Chelsea last season, winning 2-1 both at Stamford Bridge and the Stadium of Light. They will need to rediscover that level of performance if they are to take anything from Sunday's encounter.

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Chelsea, meanwhile, arrive in considerably better shape and will be looking to build on their impressive 2-0 victory over Manchester United last weekend. Xabi Alonso's side have collected 16 points from their opening nine league fixtures and currently sit fourth in the table.

The Blues have demonstrated plenty of attacking quality this season, scoring 19 goals in the league so far, thanks in no small part to the performances of Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers.

Alonso will nevertheless be encouraged by his side's response against United, with a clean sheet and two goals providing a timely boost ahead of their trip to the North East.

Reece James, João Pedro, Maxence Lacroix and Jamie Gittens are expected to be unavailable. Emiliano Martínez has returned to training following a fractured jaw, while Estevao could be inline for some more minutes following a scintilating display last weekend.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Sunderland 0-3 Chelsea

An easy success for the Blues on Wearside.