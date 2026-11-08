Ipswich Town vs Bournemouth: How to watch, TV channels, kick-off time & preview
Bournemouth have been flying of late with Ipswich the next side in their sights
Watch Ipswich Town vs Bournemouth from anywhere as the Cherries look to continue their good run of form at Portman Road.
FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.
- Kick-off time: 2:00pm GMT / 9:00am ET / 1:00am AEDT (Mon)
- TV info: Sky Sports (UK) / Peacock (US) / Stan Sport (AUS)
- Watch from anywhere: Use Proton VPN to unblock your stream
Ipswich Town and Bournemouth meet in East Anglia today in the Premier League in one of four 2pm kick-offs.
The Tractor Boys have lost just once at home this season, but face a Bournemouth side who have won their last seven in all competitions.
FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Ipswich Town vs Bournemouth.
Watch Ipswich Town vs Bournemouth from anywhere
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How to watch Ipswich Town vs Bournemouth in the UK
Sky Sports is showing Ipswich Town vs Bournemouth in the UK, with live coverage on Sky Sports Cricket.
Plans start at £35/month for new customers, with existing subscribers able to add Sky Sports to their package for £22/month.
Kick-off is at 2:00pm GMT.
How to watch Ipswich Town vs Bournemouth in the US
Viewers in the US can watch Ipswich Town vs Bournemouth on Peacock, with kick-off at 9:00am ET.
Peacock Premium plans start at $12.99 a month and will get you a multitude of Premier League games across the season.
Not in the US right now? Use Proton VPN to unblock your stream of Ipswich Town vs Bournemouth on Peacock.
How to watch Ipswich Town vs Bournemouth in Australia
Australia-based fans can stream Ipswich Town vs Bournemouth on Stan Sport.
Stan Sport comes in at just $29.99/month and includes every Premier League and Champions League game.
Kick-off is at 1:00am AEDT on Monday morning.
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Ipswich Town vs Bournemouth: Preview
Ipswich Town come into this one 14th in the Premier League table and off the back of a spirited 2-2 draw with Hull City last weekend.
That's now two draws on the spin for the Tractor Boys, who are hoping above all to do enough to remain in England's top flight once again this season.
Four players currently lead the scoring charts: Leif Davis, Julio Enciso, Emersonn and Zian Flemming, who all boast two goals apiece.
Gary O'Neil will need to see much more from his side if they are to beat Bournemouth, but they do boast a fresher spell since their last game, given the Cherries' European travel in midweek.
SEE ALSO How to watch Premier League 2026/27: TV Guide, Streams & Fixtures
Bournemouth are four from four in the Europa League and are continuing their upward trajectory after a slow start to the new season.
Marco Rose's men are on a run of seven consecutive wins after sweeping aside Czech outfit Sparta Prague 3-1 in midweek.
Currently eighth in the Premier League, they could climb as high as fifth with a win, should results elsewhere go their way this weekend.
Alex Scott, Juanlu Sanchez, Julian Araujo and Alex Toth all remain sidelined for the Cherries.
FourFourTwo's prediction
Ipswich Town 1-3 Bournemouth
Bournemouth's attacking trio of Evanilson, Rayan and Justin Kluivert have all been fantastic of late, and we think a goal from each in a resounding win at Portman Road.
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Matthew Holt writes freelance for FourFourTwo, amongst others, and boasts previous experience at GOAL and SPORTBible. He now works with us and aids with online content for the website. Career highs include working at the FA Cup final, as well as scoring at Old Trafford in front of the Stretford End. A long-term sufferer of his beloved Scunthorpe United, he is often seen on the padel court, as well as occasionally as a six-a-side call-up.
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