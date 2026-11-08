How to watch Brighton vs Brentford: Live streams and TV channels as Fabian Hurzeler's side aim to continue excellent Premier League form

Watch Brighton vs Brentford from anywhere as the Seagulls look to continue their excellent start to the Premier League season against another in-form side. FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Third-place Brighton reasserted their credentials as a contender for Champions League qualification with a 1-0 win at Manchester City last weekend.

Brentford have also made an impressive start to the campaign and cemented their position in the top half with a 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest eight days ago.

FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Brighton vs Brentford in the Premier League, online from anywhere.

Watch Brighton vs Brentford from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Brighton vs Brentford is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

FourFourTwo’s tech-obsessed office-mates over at Tom's Guide know everything there is to know about VPNs, and they rate Proton VPN as one of the best for unlocking streams. Plus they have a MEGA Black Friday deal right now:

How to watch Brighton vs Brentford in the UK

Brighton vs Brentford is live on Sky Sports in the UK.

You can watch the Premier League game on Sky Sports+, with kick-off at 2:00pm GMT.

Outside the UK? Unlock your Brighton vs Brentford stream on Sky Sports via Proton VPN.

Watch Brighton vs Brentford on Sky Sports Sky Sports will show 215 games this season with plans starting from £35 a month on a long-term TV contract, while existing customers on a 24-month Sky TV contract can add Sky Sports for £22 a month. You can also stream short-term for a similar cost via Now.

How to watch Brighton vs Brentford in the US

Peacock is the US broadcaster for Brighton vs Brentford, which kicks-off at 9:00am ET.

Not in the US right now? Use Proton VPN to unblock your stream of Brighton vs Brentford on Peacock.

Watch Brighton vs Brentford on Peacock Peacock Premium plans start at $12.99 a month, which nets you roughly half of all Premier League games each week during the 2026/27 season, including Brighton vs Brentford. An annual plan is available from $129.99 a year.

How to watch Brighton vs Brentford in Australia

Australia-based fans can stream Brighton vs Brentford on Stan Sport. Kick-off is at 1:00am AEDT on Monday.

Not in Australia? Proton VPN will unblock your Stan Sport stream of Brighton vs Brentford.

Watch Brighton vs Brentford on Stan Sport Stan Sport comes in at just AU$29.99. Brighton vs Brentford is included on the platform, as well as every other Premier League and Champions League game.

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Brighton vs Brentford: Preview

Brighton have arguably been the story of the Premier League season — and they added a glorious chapter to that passage with last Saturday's 1-0 win at Manchester City.

It means the Seagulls have now beaten the two title favourites without conceding a goal, having crushed champions Arsenal 3-0 in September, while they started the weekend as the league's highest scorers (24 goals) and boasting its' second-meanest defence (just seven conceded).

Fabian Hurzeler's men take on Brentford less than 72 hours after a 1-0 away win over Spanish side Getafe in the Conference League, so the German manager could rotate his side.

He may also have Ferdi Kadioglu back from injury, with Femi Azeez and Pascal Struijk also closing in on their return to action.

SEE ALSO How to watch Premier League 2026/27: TV Guide, Streams & Fixtures

No team has tasted defeat fewer times in the Premier League than Brentford this season, with the Bees beaten just once in the top flight this term.

The Bees start the weekend five points behind Brighton and they would be even closer had they turned some of their five draws into wins, with last Saturday's 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest just their third triumph of the campaign.

That may change now last season's top goalscorer Igor Thiago appears to have rediscovered his form, with the Brazilian finding the net in each of the past two games.

Brentford have no fresh injury concerns, but Antoni Milambo and Josh Dasilva are not expected to be available until after the international break.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Brighton 2-1 Brentford

This should be a fantastic game to watch, with the Seagulls just shading it.