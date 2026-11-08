How to watch Crystal Palace vs Liverpool for FREE: Live streams, TV channels, kick-off time and preview as Eagles host Andoni Iraola's side

Watch Crystal Palace vs Liverpool for FREE from anywhere as the Eagles look to repeat last season's feat against the Reds with a home win.

FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Crystal Palace manager Pierre Sage looks increasingly likely to become the first Premier League manager to be sacked in 2026/27. Their tally of seven points is generous given the performances we've seen, and things could get even worse on Sunday against Liverpool.

The Reds haven't had an ideal week, suffering two defeats to Arsenal and Fenerbahçe, but will face a team that couldn't be more out of form. Andoni Iraola will be keen to see his side secure a comfortable win.

Both sides will be looking to climb the Premier League table in this one, as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Crystal Palace vs Liverpool online today.

Can I watch Crystal Palace vs Liverpool for free?

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool is being broadcast for free in Brazil on CazeTV's YouTube channel.

You don't need an account, just find the live stream and watch away.

Away from Brazil? Get a VPN to access the stream and boom — free access to the encounter at Selhurst Park.

Watch Crystal Palace vs Liverpool from anywhere

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How to watch Crystal Palace vs Liverpool in the UK

Sky Sports is showing Crystal Palace vs Liverpool in the UK, with live coverage on Sky Sports Main Event.

Kick-off is at 2:00pm GMT.

Watch Crystal Palace vs Liverpool on Sky Sports Sky Sports is the place to watch Crystal Palace vs Liverpool in the UK. Plans start at £35/month for new customers with existing subscribers able to add Sky Sports to their package for £22/month. That will get you 215 EPL games a season and full access to the EFL.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Liverpool in the US

Viewers in the US can watch Crystal Palace vs Liverpool on Peacock, with kick-off at 9:00am ET.

Not in the US right now? Use Proton VPN to unblock your stream of Crystal Palace vs Liverpool on Peacock.

Watch Crystal Palace vs Liverpool on Peacock Peacock Premium plans start at $12.99 a month and will get you a multitude of Premier League games across the season, including Crystal Palace vs Liverpool. There are savings for annual plans, which start at $129.99 a year.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Liverpool in Australia

Australia-based fans can stream Crystal Palace vs Liverpool on Stan Sport.

Kick-off is at 1:00am AEDT on Monday morning.

Watch Crystal Palace vs Liverpool on Stan Sport Stan Sport comes in at AU$29.99/month. The streaming service will not only show Crystal Palace vs Liverpool, but also every other Premier League and Champions League game across the campaign.

Tickets

Get VIP Crystal Palace tickets HERE with Seat Unique! Crystal Palace hospitality at Selhurst Park guarantees a stylish matchday with premium seating and access to exclusive lounges. Packages feature fine dining and are ideal for families or corporate guests. The experience elevates the passionate atmosphere of the Holmesdale End, providing comfort and luxury without sacrificing the true Palace spirit.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool: Preview

Crystal Palace's dull start to the season continued with yet another defeat last weekend, this time going down 2-0 at Tottenham on Halloween weekend.

Jean-Phillippe Mateta was also sent off in North London and will miss Liverpool's visit.

Adam Wharton was then dismissed against Hoffenheim in midweek, but the England international will be available to face the Reds in this one with that card only applying to European fixtures.

Eddie Nketiah is likely to lead the attack, while Ismaila Sarr will miss out again with his groin injury.

SEE ALSO How to watch Premier League 2026/27: TV Guide, Streams & Fixtures

Liverpool were poor value in their 3-2 loss in Turkey in Tuesday's early kick-off and will have been disappointed to have come away empty-handed.

Late strikes from Archie Brown and Vedat Muriqi meant it was Dirk Kuyt's men who claimed a vital Champions League victory.

That loss for Liverpool followed the 1-0 defeat against Arsenal, and Iraola must now galvanise his side to go again at Selhurst Park.

Ryan Gravenberch remains 50/50, with Jeremie Frimpong also still expected to be out until after the November international break.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Crystal Palace 1-2 Liverpool

Liverpool's star man Alexander Isak found the net in midweek and we feel he will do so again in a win for the Reds.