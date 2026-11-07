How to watch Fulham vs Newcastle United for FREE: Live stream Premier League 3pm kick-off online from anywhere

Watch Fulham vs Newcastle United for free as under-pressure Magpies manager Matthias Jaissle takes his side to Craven Cottage in the Premier League. FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

The Cottagers have picked up form after a slow start under Alvaro Arbeloa, taking seven points from their past three Premier League games.

They are two points and two places below the Magpies but their opponents are not on a good run, with Jaissle's men losing four of their past five matches in all competitions.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Fulham vs Newcastle United online and from anywhere, including for free, on matchweek 10 of the 2026/27 Premier League season.

Watch Fulham vs Newcastle United for FREE

Fans in the US can stream Fulham vs Newcastle United for free thanks to YouTube TV's 21-day free trial, which carries USA Network — the US broadcaster of this game.

Outside the US? Use Proton VPN to unblock your free Fulham vs Newcastle United stream from anywhere in the world.

Is Fulham vs Newcastle United on TV in the UK?

Fulham vs Newcastle United is not being televised in the UK. The game kicks off on Saturday at 3pm, a time when football matches cannot legally be broadcast in the UK. This is known as the '3pm blackout'.

Outside the UK, the game is available in virtually every country across the globe. If you're visiting the UK, you can use Proton VPN to access your usual coverage.

Watch Fulham vs Newcastle United from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss Fulham vs Newcastle United.

The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

FourFourTwo’s tech-obsessed office-mates over at Tom's Guide know everything there is to know about VPNs, and they rate Proton VPN as one of the best for unlocking streams...

How to watch Fulham vs Newcastle United in the US

As mentioned above, Fulham vs Newcastle United is live on USA Network in the US. Kick-off is at 10:00am ET.

Outside of the US? Use Proton VPN to access your Fulham vs Newcastle United stream.

How to watch Fulham vs Newcastle United in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Fulham vs Newcastle United live on Stan Sport. The game kicks-off at 2:00am AEDT on Sunday.

Travelling outside Australia? Watch Fulham vs Newcastle United on Stan Sport with Proton VPN.

Watch Fulham vs Newcastle United on Stan Sport Stan Sport plans start at AU$29.99/month. The streaming service will not only show Fulham vs Newcastle United but also every other Premier League and Champions League game across the campaign.

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Fulham vs Newcastle United: Preview

This time last month, it looked possible that Fulham manager Alvaro Arbeloa might not still be in charge come the November international break. However, some big results in the past three weeks have put the Spaniard on steadier ground.

Back-to-back wins over Hull City and Coventry City were followed by an impressive draw at Aston Villa last Saturday, in which the Cottagers came from behind to take a point against one of the Premier League's form sides.

The visit of out-of-form Newcastle United is a great opportunity to continue their good run and Arbeloa has nearly a full squad to pick from, with Tom Cairney the only injury absentee.

Ryan Sessegnon returns after serving a three-match suspension for his red card against Hull, while forward Josh King will hope to celebrate his first call-up to England's senior squad with a match-winning performance.

SEE ALSO How to watch Premier League 2026/27: TV Guide, Streams & Fixtures

It has already been a week to forget for Newcastle, with Monday's 1-0 limp home defeat by Everton followed by the bizarre news that defender Amar Dedic had been stopped by police after being spotted carrying a bow and arrows at a beauty spot in the North East.

There was no ill intention from the full-back, but it was hardly the sort of story that boss Matthias Jaissle would have wanted ahead of a big game at the weekend.

Despite a run of four defeats in the past six Premier League matches, Newcastle could head into the international break into the top half of the table if they beat Fulham. However, a defeat would see them leapfrogged by their opponents and increase the pressure on Jaissle.

Newcastle are missing Joelinton through injury, while Matias Fernandez-Pardo is doubtful and Jacob Ramsey is suspended.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Fulham 1-0 Newcastle United

The Cottagers have improved of late and could edge a tight game.