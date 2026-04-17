Reece James injury latest: Early Chelsea team news vs Manchester United reveals light at end of the tunnel
Reece James and injuries have sadly gone hand-in-hand throughout his Chelsea spell
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Join the club
Get full access to premium articles, exclusive features and a growing list of member rewards.
Chelsea’s season is in danger of ending in disappointment fashion after a string of heavy defeats.
Having lost 8-2 on aggregate to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last 16, Liam Rosenior’s side have slumped to back-to-back 3-0 losses in the Premier League, against Everton and Manchester City respectively.
And it has been clear of late that the Blues are missing the influence of captain Reece James.
When will Reece James play next for Chelsea?
James has been out of action with a familiar hamstring issue since a 1-0 defeat to