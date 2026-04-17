Reece James injury latest: Early Chelsea team news vs Manchester United reveals light at end of the tunnel

Chelsea’s season is in danger of ending in disappointment fashion after a string of heavy defeats.

Having lost 8-2 on aggregate to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last 16, Liam Rosenior’s side have slumped to back-to-back 3-0 losses in the Premier League, against Everton and Manchester City respectively.

And it has been clear of late that the Blues are missing the influence of captain Reece James.

When will Reece James play next for Chelsea?

Liam Rosenior could do with his skipper being available more often (Image credit: Getty Images)

James has been out of action with a familiar hamstring issue since a 1-0 defeat to