Reece James injury latest: Early Chelsea team news vs Manchester United reveals light at end of the tunnel

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Reece James and injuries have sadly gone hand-in-hand throughout his Chelsea spell

Chelsea player Reece James
Chelsea player Reece James (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea’s season is in danger of ending in disappointment fashion after a string of heavy defeats.

Having lost 8-2 on aggregate to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last 16, Liam Rosenior’s side have slumped to back-to-back 3-0 losses in the Premier League, against Everton and Manchester City respectively.

When will Reece James play next for Chelsea?

Liam Rosenior during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Everton

Liam Rosenior could do with his skipper being available more often (Image credit: Getty Images)

James has been out of action with a familiar hamstring issue since a 1-0 defeat to