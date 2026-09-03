Quickfire Quiz 194: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

It's time to test your trivia talents with a brand new FourFourTwo Quickfire Quiz! Can you answer 10 football questions in just 90 seconds?

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FourFourTwo has lots more football quizzes courtesy of Kwizly. We'll begin with the most indulgent and go from there, shall we? We shall. Can you name every player ever to have scored a Premier League hat-trick?

If you get into the hundreds on that one, these will be a walk in the park. We have 15 questions each on the Premier League in the 2016-17 season, the 2006-07 season and the 1996-97 season.

Sticking with England's top division, we want to know whether you can name the first goalscorer in every single Premier League season and whether you can arrange these players in order of their Premier League appearances from most to least.

Up to date with your women's football? Let's find out. Can you list out every team currently competing in the WSL or WSL2, the top two divisions of the women's game in England?

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Finally, if you enjoyed listing out a bunch of football teams, we've got just the quiz for you. Can you name every club to have played in England's top flight, either the First Division or the Premier League, since 1945?

We have puzzles too. Our Weekend Crossword is a regular football teaser for your Sunday, and remember to sign up to the newsletter for more quizzes in your inbox. Don't forget to join The Club for free additional membership benefits!