Quiz! Can you name Chelsea's 50 most expensive signings ever?

How well do you know Chelsea's biggest transfers?

How well versed are you in Premier League comings and goings? Transfers are a big deal in top-level football, and we want to know how much you remember about top-level football's big deals. This FourFourTwo quiz is a test of your Chelsea chops.

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Chelsea's Roman Abramovich era elevated transfer fees and the Blues signed a long list of top players, many of whom went on to become Premier League champions and Stamford Bridge legends.

All you need to do is name Chelsea's 50 biggest signings ever. The time limit is 10 minutes. Good luck!

FourFourTwo has loads of football quizzes and they're all courtesy of Kwizly. One of the biggest we've ever had is another doozy for Premier League fans. Can you name every player to have scored a hat-trick in England's top flight since the start of the 1992-93 season?

Looking for something a little more leisurely? Try out these questions about the Premier League in 2006-07 or have a crack at naming every women's team in the top two divisions of English football.

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If you'd rather stick with transfers but fancy casting your mind further afield, we also have a quiz that asks you to name the top 50 most expensive players ever signed by Barcelona or Real Madrid.

FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 67 features clues on shirt sponsors, EFL counties, and relegations. Don't forget to subscribe to our newsletter for your daily afternoon briefing of football trivia and analysis, and don't forget to join The Club: our free membership portal where you can secret hints and get on the leaderboard.