Virgil van Dijk lashes out at Dutch reporter amid suggestions he sabotaged Ronald Koeman

Virgil van Dijk has provided his perspective on claims that he sabotaged former Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman’s tactics at the 2026 World Cup.

Van Dijk’s side crashed out on penalties to eventual quarter-finalists Morocco in the round of 32, prompting the Dutchman to consider international retirement.

New boss Xavi Hernandez convinced the Liverpool captain to continue with the national team; now, van Dijk has slammed comments made by Dutch media during the North American tournament as “utter nonsense.”

Virgil van Dijk slams Dutch reporting in Nations League presser

The Netherlands captain's interaction with Dutch media quickly turned sour. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ahead of the Netherlands’ clash with Jurgen Klopp’s Germany, which ended on Thursday evening in a 1-1 stalemate, the Liverpool skipper’s interaction with Dutch media quickly turned sour.

"One of your colleagues also said, of course, that it was my idea to switch to playing with a back five,” claimed van Dijk.

Van Dijk has postponed international retirement. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“That is utter nonsense. The fact is we simply failed at the World Cup. Those are the hard facts,” he continued.

“We didn't play a good World Cup. It's not about me. You perform together. You're a team. Your claim that I destroyed Dutch football after the World Cup, that sort of thing is completely baseless.”

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Van Dijk’s men collected seven points from three Group F games at the 2026 World Cup. They conceded an equaliser in the 91st-minute versus Morocco, after leading through Cody Gakpo in the 72nd.

"The plan is devised by the staff. Nonsense is being spread so that I look even worse. That happens far too often,” said the Liverpool skipper.

"I was told that it was my fault we played with five, that Ronald Koeman and I have destroyed Dutch football. The plan worked for 89 minutes, even though it was a bad match.

The Netherlands endured an abysmal 2026 World Cup. (Image credit: Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

“We almost broke through. The idea that I destroyed Dutch football makes absolutely no sense. I didn't decide that,” continued van Dijk.

His Netherlands side fell short in all major statistics against Morocco, taking fewer shots, drawing more fouls, winning less set pieces, and recording just 371 passes to their opposition’s 879.

Koeman’s men created merely 0.24 xG to the Africa Cup of Nations champions’ 1.38, and missed three of their penalties against Morocco’s keeper Bono.

"Sometimes things need to be said, right? Otherwise you're just listening to all the whining. With most of the media, I have zero issues. Never have.

“When nonsense gets put out into the world, how else am I supposed to deal with that?" quizzed the 35-year-old, who confessed that he needed a holiday after the North American tournament.

The Liverpool skipper claimed he was told 'you destroyed Dutch football.' (Image credit: Getty Images)

“After 10 seconds [of meeting with Xavi] it was already clear that I would continue. What did he say? That I am Virgil van Dijk.

“It is about trust, appreciation, [and] how important you are for the team. Physically there is, and was no doubt, but you also want to feel appreciation and pleasure."

The Netherlands will return to Nations League action against Serbia on Sunday, without Brian Brobbey and with a currently unknown Dutch call-up.