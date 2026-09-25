Is Kai Havertz injured? Arsenal and Germany star fitness latest
The Arsenal and Germany superstar was withdrawn from Thursday evening’s Nations League clash
Havertz exited the pitch inside 30 minutes during Jurgen Klopp’s first game at the Germany helm, during a 1-1 draw versus the Netherlands.
The German international was caught in a heavy challenge from Quinten Timber, the brother of his Gunners team-mate, Jurrien, and was replaced by Younes Ebnoutalib.
Havertz stayed on the pitch while receiving treatment from Germany’s medical team; the 27-year-old has played 438 Premier League minutes this term for Arsenal, scoring twice.
Is Arsenal and Germany star Kai Havertz injured?
Elsewhere, Jamal Musiala picked up a thigh injury pre-match, after being named in the Nations League starting XI.
Speaking after the match, Klopp said: “Both will undergo scans tonight. They’re probably out for us, but I hope they’ll be back soon [for Arsenal and Bayern Munich].”
Havertz’s injury appeared to be a muscle issue, and will, as his German boss admitted, likely miss Sunday’s clash versus Greece.
On October 1 and 4, Germany will face off against Serbia and, again, Greece. It appears that Havertz will also miss those Nations League bouts.
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His injury is likely to provoke worry from Arsenal fans, having been sidelined from mid August 2024 to early January 2025 last term.
This season, he has cemented himself as Mikel Arteta’s starting striker, and produced top-level performances to match.
Against Chelsea in early September, his goal and neat dummy for Martin Odegaard helped Arteta’s men to a 2-0 victory, while his 15th-minute strike versus Coventry helped Arsenal to kick off their Premier League season with a 3-0 win.
The Gunners sit second in the English top-flight standings, having lost 3-0 in their latest match away at Brighton.
Manchester City, meanwhile, have tallied five wins in five to surmount the reigning Champions, who edged out Pep Guardiola’s men for the first time in 2025-26.
It is unclear how long Havertz will be sidelined for, but it appears that Klopp has ruled him out of Germany’s remaining Nations League match-ups.
Kedar Bayley is a trained journalist specialising in culture reporting. As a fan of Liverpool FC, he writes on the Reds often. Knowledgable about all things sports, cinema and television, you can find his words in Screen International, FourFourTwo, Manchester Evening News and more.
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