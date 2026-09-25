Is Declan Rice injured? England captain Harry Kane issues update on Arsenal midfielder

England captain Harry Kane has provided further information on Declan Rice's injury status after the Arsenal midfielder pulled out of the England squad.

The Three Lions will begin their Nations League campaign against Spain at Wembley on Saturday before facing Czech Republic, Croatia and Czech Republic again to complete the extended international window.

Thomas Tuchel will have to find a new solution in midfield in the absence of Rice, who withdrew after Arsenal's Premier League loss at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend.

'Struggling' Declan Rice discussed England squad withdrawal with Harry Kane

Harry Kane (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rice now has the better part of three weeks to return to fitness for the Gunners, and his international skipper has revealed a conversation he had with the Premier League champion.

"Everyone has their own situation. I know how tough the summer was and I know especially in the Premier League how gruelling that schedule is," Harry Kane told the media at St George's Park in advance of the Nations League opener.

"I'm in a different situation now where I have the winter break [in Germany] and I have moments to recharge and refresh. Some of the players don't get that.

"I spoke to Dec, and I know Dec goes far and beyond for the club and country, so I know how much he gives and I know he's been struggling for a while with his issues.

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"So someone like Dec has to get himself sorted and get himself fresh, and he has big games for club, big games for country, coming up."

Rice pulled out of the squad along with Tino Livramento, Kobbie Mainoo, Cole Palmer and Marcus Rashford. He has been managing a hamstring issue and a long-standing lower back problem, which he revealed during a World Cup campaign in which he featured heavily.

The 27-year-old played 55 times in all competitions for Arsenal last term and has started all six of their matches in the Premier League and Champions League this season.

Declan Rice (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tuchel will oversee England in the Nations League for the first time. Interim boss Lee Carsley was in charge for their last campaign, which saw them promoted from League B back to League A at the first time of asking.

England will play four of their six matches before the players go back to their clubs next month. They include James Garner of Everton and Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White, who have been called up as a result of the injury withdrawals.

Kane will chase international goal number 86 when England face the world champions this weekend. Spain and England met in the inaugural Nations League in 2018/19, each beating the other away from home.