Wrexham confirm huge departure after five-year reign at Championship club

Humphrey Ker, the man who brought Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney to Wrexham AFC, is set to step down from the Championship club’s board.

His departure, now confirmed by Wrexham, will end a five-year association with the North Wales club. He is also set to step down as a trustee of the Wrexham AFC Foundation.

Ker, one of the main voices in Disney+ documentary series Welcome to Wrexham, has made efforts in recent years to re-focus on his comedy-writing career, stepping away from day-to-day involvement at Wrexham AFC shortly before the 2024-25 League One season.

Humphrey Ker departs from Wrexham: the man who brought them Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney

Ker is one of the main voices in Disney+ documentary series Welcome to Wrexham. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Working for and representing Wrexham AFC and the wider town has been the greatest honour of my life,” said the 43-year-old, who brought his friends, and fellow actors, Reynolds and McElhenney to Wrexham.

“I am proud of the part I have played in the club’s remarkable journey, both on and off the field. [But] the way the club has evolved and is now structured has made it progressively harder for me to make a positive contribution.

Ker was crucial in bringing Reynolds and McElhenney to Wales. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“[As] sad as I am to be leaving, I now feel watching from a distance is the right thing for me. I will always be a fan and wish the club, the community and supporters, every success,” Ker concluded.

The 43-year-old initially described the appeal of British football to McElhenney while on set for Mythic Quest, an Apple TV+ comedy co-created by the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star, and Ker's wife.

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Ker suggested that McElhenney watch the Netflix documentary Sunderland ‘Til I Die, which helped plant the early seed for him to purchase Wrexham AFC with Reynolds.

The 43-year-old, standing at 6ft 7in, became the North Wales club’s executive director after its 2021 Hollywood takeover, before stepping away from the role in 2024.

Since then, Ker has helped to relaunch Saturday Night Live UK, and co-wrote the stage production Sherlock Holmes and the 12 Days of Christmas with long-time friend David Reed.

Ker has made efforts in recent years to re-focus on his comedy-writing career. (Image credit: Tom Jenkins/Getty Images)

In a joint statement with the club, Reynolds and McElhenney added: “Humphrey has been a key piece of the Wrexham story from day one.

“His kindness, humour and height will be missed, but never forgotten,” they concluded. Since their takeover, Wrexham AFC have risen from National League beginnings to the Championship.

In 2025-26, the club narrowly missed out on play-off football, behind Hull City in sixth position. The Tigers won promotion at Wembley, and are now placed eighth in the Premier League standings.