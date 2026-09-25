JULES BREACH: Playing in Europe will mean so much to Sunderland, Bournemouth and Brighton and it's a chance to make lifelong memories and create history

Thursday nights in Europe are going to be the highlight of the season for the English clubs in the Europa and Conference Leagues.

Bournemouth have made European football for the first time in their history, Sunderland are back in continental action for the first time since 1973, Brighton feature for just the second time ever, and Crystal Palace’s Conference League win from last season means they’re playing in Europe for a second year in a row.

The rarity of this season’s four qualifiers being in this position makes it so special. Competing for a trophy against some of Europe’s other top sides, while making trips to countries around the continent, is something fans of these clubs have scarcely, if ever, experienced – what a journey they will go on.

Bournemouth won their opening game in the Europa League against Real Sociedad (Image credit: Getty Images)

As a Brighton fan, the memories of the club’s first European run in 2023-24 are some of the best I’ve had. I remember sitting in the stands at the Johan Cruyff Arena after Brighton beat Ajax 2-0 in the Europa League group stage and having to pinch myself that the moment was real – good old Sussex by the Sea beating former European Cup winners on their own turf. It’s what dreams are made of.

This time Brighton are in the Conference League, with league phase opponents including Monaco, Panathinaikos and Getafe. With three of the five previous winners of this competition coming from England, Brighton are considered favourites to win it.

However, with Atalanta, Monaco, Freiburg, Braga and Ajax all in the mix, it looks like the most competitive it’s been since the tournament began. The club are still chasing their first major trophy and this season it feels like they’re closer than ever.

Brighton are making their second appearance in a European competition this seaosn (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bournemouth supporters are experiencing what I and thousands of others did three years ago – following their team into Europe for the first time. It has been a remarkable rise for Bournemouth, who were in League Two as recently as 2010, but registered their best ever top-flight finish in sixth last season. They’re visiting some incredible places in the league phase: after their opener at Real Sociedad, they’ve still got trips to Sparta Prague, Celta Vigo and Lillestrom, while welcoming former European champions Milan to Dorset.

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They also have new manager Marco Rose in charge, who took his former team Red Bull Salzburg to the Europa League semi-finals in 2018 and has managed in the Champions League – he knows how to go far in Europe and balance the workload of playing three games a week.

Sunderland joined the Cherries in the Europa League as another unexpected qualifier after an incredible first season back in the top flight, surprising everyone by finishing seventh. They were one of the favourites to be relegated after promotion, but had such an impressive campaign under Regis Le Bris and fully deserve their shot at glory.

Sunderland's Enzo Le Fee celebrates scoring against AZ Alkmaar (Image credit: Getty Images)

After being mocked by rivals Newcastle who sang, “You’ll never see a Mackem in Milan”, the football gods ensured they were handed the trip of a lifetime to San Siro, plus journeys to Poland, Portugal and Belgium to look forward to.

For Crystal Palace, their trophy-laden era has taken them to a second successive European campaign, which is an unbelievable achievement.Under their previous manager Oliver Glasner, they lifted the FA Cup, Community Shield and Conference League, all in the space of a year. Considering the FA Cup was their first ever piece of silverware, it has been the most joyous time for Palace fans, who have been in dreamland. After going on a run of European trips last season that led them all the way to the trophy, they’ll be hoping for a repeat under new boss Pierre Sage.

None of the four English teams playing in Europe on Thursdays this season are continental regulars, so it means so much more to everyone involved. Players and managers have been making debuts, with fans experiencing new cultures and the atmosphere of stadiums abroad for the first time. Each team will be hoping their name is etched into silverware at the end of their journey, but it’s the lifelong memories and the history made along the way that will make their seasons extra special.