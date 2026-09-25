Is Brian Brobbey injured? Sunderland and Netherlands star fitness latest

News
By
Published 2 min read

Brian Brobbey exited the pitch during Thursday evening’s Nations League action

Brian Brobbey of Sunderland reacts in frustration during the Premier League match between Sunderland and Brighton and Hove Albion at the Stadium of Light.
Brian Brobbey was withdrawn after 35 minutes versus Germany. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Sunderland bagsman was withdrawn after just 35 minutes during Xavi’s first game at the Netherlands helm, during a 1-1 Nations League stalemate versus Germany.

The 24-year-old will soon return to an anxious Sunderland, while the Netherlands look to call up for a replacement for Brobbey ahead of their next clash against Serbia.

The Dutchman, whose injury appeared to be hamstring-related, was able to leave the pitch himself, but limped down the tunnel with assistance from Netherlands medical staff.

Is Sunderland and Netherlands star Brian Brobbey injured?

Brian Brobbey running, arm pointed to the sky, during a friendly between the Netherlands and Ecuador.

Brobbey will be replaced by another Dutch call-up, following his injury. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Five minutes prior, opposition player Kai Havertz also went down injured, and was revealed post-game by Germany boss Jurgen Klopp to be out for their upcoming Nations League matches.

Brobbey’s injury was no-contact, and he signalled quickly to the Netherlands dugout for substitution after dropping to the floor versus Germany.

Brian Brobbey celebrating, arms outstretched, for the Netherlands.

The Black Cats bagsman has been excellent for his nation in 2026. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sunderland posted on X (formerly Twitter) shortly after: "Brian Brobbey was forced off in the first half as the Netherlands secured a late point against Germany. Wishing you a speedy recovery, Brian."

The Netherlands’ new boss, Barcelona legend Xavi, confirmed to reporters that Brobbey will be replaced by another Dutch call-up.

"Someone is joining, but we don't know who yet,” revealed the 46-year-old, whose side will next face Serbia on Sunday at 5pm BST. On October 1 and 4, the Netherlands will clash with Greece and, again, Serbia.

The Black Cats bagsman, who recently scored an Etihad hat-trick during Sunderland’s 5-3 defeat at Manchester City, has started in all five Premier League matches this term, for a total 424 minutes.

His internationally-sustained injury led to another dark twist for the Netherlands, with their opposition resorting to controversial tactics in the Nations League.

Brian Brobbey running during the game against Leeds United FC on July 30, 2026 at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey.

Brobbey got off the mark versus Manchester City in his latest Premier League game. (Image credit: Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

After Brobbey went down, Klopp’s men refused to put the ball out of play, and soon scored through Felix Nmecha to take a 1-0 lead.

Cody Gakpo levelled proceedings for Xavi’s men with a 92-minute equaliser, but neither side was able to secure all three points in Group 2.

Sunderland’s next match arrives on October 10 in the English top-flight, as Brighton visit the Stadium of Light.

Kedar Bayley
Kedar Bayley
Freelance Writer

Kedar Bayley is a trained journalist specialising in culture reporting. As a fan of Liverpool FC, he writes on the Reds often. Knowledgable about all things sports, cinema and television, you can find his words in Screen International, FourFourTwo, Manchester Evening News and more.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.