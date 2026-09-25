How to watch Georgia vs Northern Ireland for FREE: TV and broadcast details for Nations League clash

Watch Georgia vs Northern Ireland today in the Nations League for free, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Georgia vs Northern Ireland: key information Date: Friday 25 September 2026

Friday 25 September 2026 Kick-off time: 5:00pm BST / 12:00pm ET

5:00pm BST / 12:00pm ET FREE Stream: BBC iPlayer (UK)

BBC iPlayer (UK) TV & Streaming: Fox Soccer Plus (US), beIN Sport Connect (Australia)

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72nd-placed in the FIFA rankings Georgia take on 70th-placed Northern Ireland in Tbilisi, as both nations get their Nations League campaigns started.

Most of the eyes will be on Georgia’s star man, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who will be keen to lead his side into the League A/B play-offs and towards a potential route to Euro 2028 qualification.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Georgia vs Northern Ireland online and from anywhere in the world.

Can I watch Georgia vs Northern Ireland for free?

Yes! You can watch Georgia vs Northern Ireland for free in the UK on BBC iPlayer.

Remember, you will need a TV license and a UK postcode (SE1 7PB) to watch iPlayer.

Abroad for Georgia vs Northern Ireland? Use NordVPN to unlock your stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Georgia vs Northern Ireland from anywhere

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How to watch Georgia vs Northern Ireland in the UK

Viewers in the UK can watch Georgia vs Northern Ireland on BBC Two and via the BBC iPlayer.

Kick-off is at 5:00pm BST on Friday 25 September.

Watch Georgia vs Northern Ireland on BBC iPlayer You can watch Georgia vs Northern Ireland on BBC iPlayer. You just need a BBC Online account which requires a valid TV license and a UK postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB).

Watch Georgia vs Northern Ireland in the US

Fans in the US can watch Georgia vs Northern Ireland on FOX Soccer Plus.

Watch Georgia vs Northern Ireland on Fox Fox Soccer Plus is available via cord-cutting platforms such as YouTube TV and Fubo both of which come with free trials currently.

Watch Georgia vs Northern Ireland in Australia

beIN Sport Connect is broadcasting live coverage of Georgia vs Northern Ireland in Australia.

Georgia vs Northern Ireland: Preview

Georgia and Northern Ireland begin their 2026/27 UEFA Nations League campaigns on Friday when they meet at the Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena in Tbilisi.

The Group B2 encounter sees both sides aiming to build momentum after contrasting recent experiences, with Georgia looking to recover from a difficult World Cup qualifying campaign and Northern Ireland returning to League B following their promotion.

Georgia head coach Willy Sagnol will be hoping his side can carry their improved form into the new Nations League campaign. The hosts are unbeaten in their four matches in 2026, recording victories over Lithuania and Bahrain alongside draws against Israel and Romania.

Much of the attention will naturally fall on Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. The Paris Saint-Germain star is expected to captain Georgia and provide the creative spark behind striker Georges Mikautadze. Sagnol also has several other attacking options, including Giorgi Chakvetadze.

SEE ALSO Find out why you should use a VPN to stream football

Northern Ireland, meanwhile, arrive in Tbilisi under Michael O'Neill after earning promotion to League B during the previous Nations League campaign.

O'Neill has selected a youthful 28-man squad for the opening four matches, with an average age of just 24. The group includes experienced internationals such as Paddy McNair and Daniel Ballard alongside emerging players including Isaac Price, Jamie Donley and Arsenal forward Ceadach O'Neill.

Northern Ireland will have to cope without several players through injury, including Liverpool defender Conor Bradley and Preston midfielder Alistair McCann.

The visitors also face an unusual atmosphere in Tbilisi, with the fixture being played behind closed doors following UEFA sanctions against the Georgian Football Federation.

Squads

Georgia

Goalkeepers: Giorgi Mamardashvili (Liverpool, England), Luka Gugeshashvili (Göztepe, Türkiye), Davit Kereselidze (Dila Gori, Georgia)

Defenders: Luka Lochoshvili (1. FC Köln, Germany), Lasha Dvali (CSKA 1948, Bulgaria), Saba Goglichidze (Monza, Italy), Ilia Beriashvili (MTK Budapest, Hungary), Saba Sazonov (Getafe, Spain), Jemal Tabidze (Kayserispor, Türkiye), Otar Kakabadze (Cracovia, Poland), Irakli Azarovi (Shakhtar Donetsk, Ukraine)

Midfielders / Forwards: Otar Kiteishvili (Sturm Graz, Austria), Giorgi Kochorashvili (Sevilla, Spain), Gizi Mamageishvili (Sturm Graz, Austria), Giorgi Tsitaishvili (Rayo Vallecano, Spain), Anzor Mekvabishvili (Chicago Fire, USA), Otar Mamageishvili (Wolfsberger AC, Austria), Nodar Lominadze (Torpedo Kutaisi, Georgia), Irakli Egoyan (Excelsior, Netherlands), Giorgi Chakvetadze (Udinese, Italy), Zuriko Davitashvili (Saint-Étienne, France), Giorgi Kvernadze (Frosinone, Italy), Giorgi Abuashvili (Metz, France), Giorgi Gagua (DAC Dunajská Streda, Slovakia), Budu Zivzivadze (1. FC Heidenheim, Germany), Giorgi Mikautadze (Villarreal, Spain), Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Paris Saint-Germain, France)

Northern Ireland

Goalkeepers: Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Blackpool), Conor Hazard (Wycombe Wanderers), Pierce Charles (Queens Park Rangers, on loan from Manchester City).

Defenders: Daniel Ballard and Trai Hume (both Sunderland), Ciaron Brown and Brodie Spencer (both Oxford United), Paddy McNair (Hull City), Ruairi McConville (Norwich City), Terry Devlin (Portsmouth), Tom Atcheson (Blackburn Rovers), Eoin Toal (Bolton Wanderers), Michael Forbes (Dundee United).

Midfielders: Ethan Galbraith and Justin Devenny (both Stoke City), Shea Charles (Fulham), Isaac Price (West Bromwich Albion), Paul Smyth (Queens Park Rangers), Jordan Thompson (Preston North End), Jamie McDonnell (Oxford United), Patrick Kelly (Barnsley), Kieran Morrison (Sheffield Wednesday, on loan from Liverpool),

Forwards: Josh Magennis (Stevenage), Dion Charles (Blackpool, on loan from Huddersfield Town), Callum Marshall (Luton Town), Jamie Donley (Luton Town, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Braiden Graham (Everton), Ceadach O’Neill (Arsenal).

FourFourTwo's prediction

Georgia 0-0 Northern Ireland

A stalemate is predicted as O'Neill's side gets off to a slow start.