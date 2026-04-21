West Ham United part ways with 'exceptional leader' in midst of relegation run-in

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West Ham United have made changes at boardroom level ahead of the 2025/26 Premier League season finale

Brady and Sullivan are divisive figures at West Ham
Brady and Sullivan are divisive figures at West Ham (Image credit: Getty Images)

West Ham's association with Baroness Karren Brady has officially come to an end after it was announced the businesswoman has left her role at the club.

Brady was instrumental in taking the Hammers to their current London Stadium home, following the decision to leave Upton Park, after her appointment as vice-chair in 2010.

“It has been a privilege to work alongside the board, management, players, staff and supporters at West Ham United," Brady said, in a statement released by The Times.