Why Leicester's owners might be 'praying' for ANOTHER relegation

Leicester City’s men's side have just been relegated to League One, 10 years on from their incredible Premier League victory.

The link between the men’s and women’s side at most English clubs cannot be underestimated and a recent podcast suggested Leicester’s owners might be questioning whether they want the women’s team to stay in the top flight.

That tension is not new in English football, with the collapse of Reading Women showing how quickly a women’s team can be impacted by developments on the men’s side.

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