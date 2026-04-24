Why Leicester's owners might be 'praying' for ANOTHER relegation

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As the men's side of Leicester City drop down to League One, the costs associated with maintaining a top-flight women’s side will come under scrutiny

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 22: Leicester City Women unveil new signing Alisha Lehmann at the King Power Stadium on January 22, 2026 in Leicester, United Kingdom.
Alisha Lehmann joned Leicester City in January (Image credit: Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images)

Leicester City’s men's side have just been relegated to League One, 10 years on from their incredible Premier League victory.

The link between the men’s and women’s side at most English clubs cannot be underestimated and a recent podcast suggested Leicester’s owners might be questioning whether they want the women’s team to stay in the top flight.

That tension is not new in English football, with the collapse of Reading Women showing how quickly a women’s team can be impacted by developments on the men’s side.

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