You Ask The Questions: Mauricio Pochettino answers YOUR questions

You Ask The Questions returns – and it's Mauricio Pochettino this time, who'll be answering readers' questions.

In every issue of FourFourTwo magazine, we ask someone from the football world to answer our readers in You Ask The Questions, the feature that gets you closer to those in the game.

And this time, it's Mauricio Pochettino, the United States coach, and formerly of Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, Southampton and Paris Saint-Germain.

Pochettino enjoyed a fine playing career, starting off at Newell's Old Boys in his native Argentina before playing under Marcelo Bielsa at Espanyol in Spain.

The centre-back moved to PSG in 2001 to play alongside the likes of Ronaldinho and Mikel Arteta in France, and went to the 2002 World Cup, again with Bielsa as his manager.

Mauricio Pochettino is perhaps best loved at Spurs

But it's in his coaching career that Pochettino truly made a name for himself across Europe, starting off in the Espanyol dugout before Southampton came calling in 2013.

The Argentine led an exciting group of young stars on the south coast, catching the eye of Tottenham, who brought him to N17 in 2014 – and it was there that Pochettino would become one of the best managers in the world.

With the likes of Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen under his tutelege, Pochettino established Spurs as one of the big boys in the Premier League, taking them to a record finish in the Premier League in 2017 and their first-ever Champions League final two seasons later.

After a surprise dismissal in 2019, Poch returned to former club PSG as their manager, managing the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, where he would win Ligue 1 and take the club to the semi-finals of the Champions League.

After departing Paris in 2022, Pochettino returned to the touchline a year later with Chelsea, managing the Blues for just one season, as he chalked up 400 games in English football as a manager and led the club into Europe once more.

Mauricio Pochettino has had a fantastic management career (Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2024, Poch was named as the United States men's national team coach, tasked with leading the nation at their home World Cup in North America next summer.

As ever, we're across social, too, if you'd like to ask Pochettino a question via X (formerly Twitter), Facebook or Instagram.