Pirates confirm three loan departures

After releasing 8 first team players last week, Orlando Pirates has confirmed that Mthokozisi Dube and Gladwin Shitolo have joined Golden Arrows on loan, while Justice Chabalala’s stay at Bloemfontein Celtic has been extended for another season.

The Soweto giants confirmed the departures of Alfred Ndengane, Diamond Thopola, Xola Mlambo, Meshack Maphangule, Brian Hlongwa, Thembela Sikhakhane, Augustine Mulenga and Tercious Malepe, who were all released.

Now with the first game of the new season approaching the Buccanneers have announced that they have further cut their squad with the three players leaving the club on loan moves.

☠ Transfer Update - Dube, Chabalala, Shitolo🖥 Read the full Tranfer Update 👉🏿 https://t.co/1FD7bPiG1U⚫⚪🔴⭐#OrlandoPirates#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/BKSBsZDIE4October 13, 2020

The club confirmed the news with a statement on their website which read:

Orlando Pirates Football Club has agreed for Mthokozisi Dube and Gladwin Shitolo to join Golden Arrows on loan.

The duo will be at Abafana Bes’thende for the 2020/21 season.

Orlandopiratesfc.com can also confirm that the club has agreed to extend Justice Chabalala’s stay at Bloemfontein Celtic for another season.