The Germany World Cup 2026 away kit is out - and the FINAL ever Adidas release is a triumph

The Germany World Cup 2026 away kit is here – and it marks the end of an era.

Kits for the World Cup are flooding the market of the tournament finals in the US, Canada and Mexico, with the Nationalelf's home shirt more of a traditional release.

The home kit is what you would expect, but this away shirt really stands out against what you would tend to expect from the Germans and Adidas.

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The Germany World Cup 2026 away kit features a never-seen-before colourway

Adidas Germany World Cup 2026 away kit Will blue bring success for the Germans in North America? Fair play to Adidas for revolutionising with their final-ever away kit for the Germans. Read more Read less ▼

The final Germany x Adidas link-up is blue, and it's something we never thought we would see, as designers have decided to go all out.

The jersey has a navy blue base and is also combined with white logos and mint applications, a maritime combo. We really like the thinking behind this one.

Adidas Germany World Cup 2026 away kit (Image credit: Adidas)

After the fun of the pink-and-purple get-up during Euro 2024, now for something a little more refined and traditional with plenty of touches to ensure this one goes down well with middle Deutschland.

There are bluey-green little diamonds all over the top in threes – Bavarians will adore that – while the three stripes, collar and cuffs don't really feel ‘high performance’.

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But that's a good thing: as with all these Adi Originals-style efforts, this is a top you'd expect from the ‘70s or ‘80s.

There's a classic Adidas tag on the bottom-right of the top, too – only Germany have been given that, the others have a different tag altogether – while the Trefoil logo and eagle badge are both enamel-esque white.

But as classic as it feels… something just feels a bit off.