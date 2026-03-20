The Japan World Cup 2026 away kit is out - and it's a contender for kit of the year

The Adidas Japan World Cup 2026 away kit is here and it's an absolute belter.

We must admit, Japan's home shirt does leave something to be desired, but with new kits continuing to be released ahead of the 2026 World Cup, we really feel this one could be a contender for the best one on show at the tournament.

Having just been released onto Adidas' platforms, you'd better act quickly if you want a slice of this one from Japan.

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Adidas Japan World Cup 2026 away kit This one won't be available for long: the Japanese have absolutely nailed it once again with something that feels both bold and classic. Read more Read less ▼

Japan simply don't let the side down when it comes to the fashion stakes, as they've already proven with a stunning home effort.

The Samurai Blue were one of the best dressed in Qatar with two tops that felt geometric and inspired by origami – and since then, they've been wearing swirling beauties in collaboration with Y3 that have subtle flame graphics over the base.

Japan World Cup 2026 away kit (Image credit: Adidas)

We've seen Adidas produce some classics over the years, but given how football shirts have jumped into the mainstream media stratosphere, this one will be going viral before you know it.

What stands out most are the sleek coloured stripes that are accompanied by a perfectly executed white base: it's sort of giving Germany, Newcastle United and Derby County all mixed into one.

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The differently colored stripes symbolise 'Colours Beyond the Horizon', with the stripe graphic featuring 12 colours – 11 colours representing each player, while the central red stripe symbolises the Japanese football family, which is a really nice added touch.

It's a difficult thing to create something genuinely different without smashing the bounds of expectation: and fair play, Adidas have absolutely hit the brief out of the park, here.

It also kind of looks like an early US baseball jersey, with the neck designed in a semi-V shape – which will surely go down well in the Far East, given the popularity of the sport out there.

Image 1 of 2 Japan World Cup 2026 away kit (Image credit: Adidas) Japan World Cup 2026 away kit (Image credit: Adidas)

FourFourTwo really believes this one isn't going to be available for long, and we can see it being one of the best sellers ahead of the 2026 World Cup in North America.

It's an absolute classic, and Adidas have added some additional sleek details, including the numbers on the front left chest, accompanied by their Trefoil logo.

But what do you think? Cop or drop? Is it heading for your checkout, or is it one that leaves you with doubt? Let us know in the comments below...