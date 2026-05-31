Can Brighton make history and beat Manchester City? Here's how to watch the Women's FA Cup final online and on TV this weekend.

FA Cup final key information Date: Sunday 31 May 2026

Sunday 31 May 2026 Time: 3:00pm BST (10:00am EST)

3:00pm BST (10:00am EST) Venue: Wembley Stadium, London

Wembley Stadium, London Free Stream: Channel 4

Channel 4 Streaming: TNT Sports 1 (UK) / CBS Sports Network (US)

TNT Sports 1 (UK) / CBS Sports Network (US) Watch from anywhere: Get 75% off NordVPN

With just two teams remaining in the FA Cup, the competition reaches its climax at Wembley Stadium.

Will Manchester City complete a domestic double or will Brighton win the trophy for the first time. The biggest stage awaits both teams...

FourFourTwo has all the information on live streams and TV channels so you can watch the FA Cup final online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Women's FA Cup final for free

Brighton vs Manchester City on Sunday afternoon is free-to-view for UK customers on Channel 4.

Outside Britain? Unlock your free stream with NordVPN — more on that below.

Watch Women's FA Cup final from anywhere

Away from home for the game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching FA Cup final. All you need is a VPN, a handy a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.

Get 70% off NordVPN



🥇 World's best VPN service

🙌 Fast, secure, easy to use

✅ Unblocks TNT Sports/Channel 4

How to watch Women's FA Cup final in the UK

The Women's FA Cup final will be broadcast live in the UK by TNT Sports.

TNT Sports is a subscription TV service, with streaming now available on the HBO Max (£25.99/month). You can also add TNT Sports to your EE, Sky or Virgin Media package.

Brighton vs Manchester City will also be broadcast for free in the UK via Channel 4.

How to watch Women's FA Cup final in the US?

The Women's FA Cup final will be available on CBS Sports Network in the US.

This is a cable only channel meaning you will require a cord-cutter if you don't already have one. YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream and Fubo are some of our favourites to access CBSSN.

Visiting America from the UK? NordVPN can unlock your Women's FA Cup broadcast.

Women's FA Cup final: preview

The FA Cup reaches its conclusion at Wembley Stadium this weekend, with both sides desperate to lift the trophy.

Manchester City arrive fresh from winning their first Women’s Super League title in a decade, while also boosted by the news that Bunny Shaw has committed her future to the club for at least another four years.

Andree Jeglertz has transformed this City side, who hadn't won silverware since 2022. Their last FA Cup triumph came two years earlier, and they have not returned to Wembley since.

For many of City’s players, this will be a first experience of the occasion, but Lionesses stars Alex Greenwood and Lauren Hemp know exactly what it takes to create memories under the Wembley arch.

Brighton, meanwhile, overcame Liverpool in their semi-final, to book their place in a first-ever FA Cup final. Dario Vidisic's side now stand on the brink of history.

It would be a remarkable achievement for Brighton, who finished seventh in the WSL, to topple the newly-crowned champions. But they were the last team to beat City in a dramatic 3-2 league victory a month ago, causing short-lived chaos in the title race.

Brighton's Fran Kirby is a five-time FA Cup winner with Chelsea, and her big-occasion experience could prove vital for the Seagulls who are stepping into unknown territory.

Will Manchester City complete a domestic double, or can Brighton make history at Wembley?