PSG: Paris Saint-Germain will have to pay Sergio Ramos £20m to terminate his contract

Paris Saint-Germain are considering terminating Sergio Ramos's contract, according to reports in France - and that could set them back quite the figure.

Ramos signed for PSG over the summer, securing a contract for two years after a long spell at Real Madrid, in which he won four Champions League titles. He is yet to make an appearance for French giants PSG, however, as he steps up his recovery from injury.

Reports in France suggested that PSG were shockingly ready to end the alliance with Ramos already, who has become a figure of frustration in his rehabilitation. The centre-back is said to be pushing himself too hard to come back from injury.

Now, it's been revealed that Ramos put pen to paper on a deal that would earn him €24m, equivalent to £20m.

While PSG could well negotiate this figure with Ramos and leave him as a free agent, able to sign for another club now as opposed to waiting until January, the Qatar-backed outfit does have the financial clout to pay the entire contract up front.

Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal were all rumoured to be interested the veteran defender on board before he moved to Ligue 1. Manchester United opted for his Real Madrid defensive partner Raphael Varane instead, while Liverpool and Arsenal bought Ibrahima Konate and Ben White, respectively.

Ramos has been capped 120 times by Spain but was controversially left out of Luis Enrique's squad ahead of Euro 2020. Ramos was an injury doubt for the tournament; nevertheless, Enrique didn't take a risk on the player and chose to have two fewer players in his final squad.

Spain, in the end, reached the semi-finals. No Real Madrid player made the final squad.

Real Madrid did not offer a contract to captain Ramos as his last deal ended either, leaving him free to sign for Paris Saint-Germain and take the no.4 shirt at the club.

Barcelona captain, Lionel Messi, also joined later on.