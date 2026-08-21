Quiz! Can you answer 15 questions on Premier League in 1996-97?

How well do you know the history of the Premier League?

The new season of the Premier League is almost here, but how much do you know about its history? 30 years on, this FourFourTwo quiz will test your knowledge of the 1996-97 season. Let's see what stuck.

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Football in England was in a moment in 1996. The European Championship had just been played on home soil and the Premier League was starting to find its voice. Things have changed a lot since then but the league we recognise now was beginning to reveal itself.

This quiz has 15 questions to answer and 8 minutes to answer them. Don't forget to let us know how you get on!

FourFourTwo has many more football quizzes, all courtesy of Kwizly. To get us warmed up, let's begin with these quizzes that ask you to name every top flight club in England since 1945 and every club in the Football League right now.

We want to know whether you can name every club to have won any one of England's top four tiers and place each of these famous football statues outside the correct stadium.

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Naturally, you'll be excellent at Premier League quizzing and we've got some more for you to get stuck into. Can you sort these players in order of their total numbers of Premier League appearances? Next, how about aiming for the lot in our one-season wonders quiz?

FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 66 features clues on French managers, fair play awards, overseas cups and footballing lanes. Don't forget to subscribe to our newsletter for your daily afternoon briefing of football trivia and analysis, and don't forget to join The Club: our free membership portal where you can secret hints and get on the leaderboard.