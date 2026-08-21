Friday Football Quiz, episode 129: Can you get 20 correct answers?

Friday Football Quiz, anyone?

LAST WEEK'S (Image credit: Getty Images) FRIDAY FOOTBALL QUIZ Episode 128

Happy Friday and Happy New Season, one and all: we're about to embark on a 34th Premier League campaign and the atmosphere is one akin to the first day of term. Anything can happen; everything is new again. The next nine months (or so) of our lives are just waiting to happen.

Your one constant through it all is the Friday Football Quiz: a devilishly difficult delight before the festivities kick off tonight in North London, this week testing your nerve from the Abbey Stadium to the AFCON and everything in between. 20 questions ready whenever you are.

Moving from matchday trivia of past and present to the deep-seated heritage of global giants and domestic title races demands elite mental conditioning: so with more quizzes courtesy of Kwizly, we've drawn up a fresh selection designed to test whether your memory can span from Spanish transfer blockbusters to the historic archives of English silverware.

We’re launching straight into the highest tiers of global glamour and top-flight prestige: name the 50 most expensive players signed by Barcelona and Real Madrid, tracing the eye-watering fees that brought footballing royalty to Spain. Once you’ve audited those blockbuster deals, pivot to the individual elite of the English game and see if you can name every Premier League player nominated for the Ballon d'Or since 2000.

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Next, can you name every team to have won one of English football's top four tiers, celebrating the historic champions who lifted silverware across every level of the professional game? Following that, bring your focus back to the global stage and tackle the Big World Cup 2026 Quiz, testing your recall of the goals, shocks, and breakout stars from North America's historic showpiece over the summer.

To lower your pulse after navigating all that statistical mileage, find a quiet spot in the dugout for FourFourTwo’s Weekend Crossword 66, as we delve into kings, emperors and pharaohs. To ensure you stay top of the table every single day, make sure to subscribe to our newsletter for your daily briefing of hand-picked trivia and tactical analysis. To complete your transfer to terrace legend status, join The Club, our free membership hub that serves as your digital dugout, where you can unlock secret hints for our toughest quizzes, climb global leaderboards, and debate the latest topics directly in the comments.