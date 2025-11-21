Friday Football Quiz, episode 90: Can you get 20 correct answers?

It's Friday – and that means it's quiz time.

If you're new here, the Friday Football Quiz is your klaxon for the weekend: everyone works from home on Fridays these days (right?) so take five minutes out of your day to lie back and take on the toughest football quiz online.

20 questions with no time limit await, as we test your trivia recall on subjects spanning all competitions, clubs, levels of the game and eras: are you ready for it?

Another Friday Football Quiz conquered. Now that your brain is firing, let's dive into some more trivia, powered by Kwizly.

First up, see if you can name every player to score 20+ goals in a Premier League season. The focus then shifts to the king of Premier League goalscorers himself. If you think you know every detail of his career, prove it by seeing if you can name EVERY team Alan Shearer scored against during his club career. It's a proper deep dive into the legendary striker's record book.

Ready for a trip down memory lane? We're taking you back to the very first season of the rebranded top flight: 1992/93. See if you can name all 22 clubs from the very first Premier League season. And for a little visual fun before you get started, try your luck and see if you can guess the FFT cover star from a few key details.

Finally, give those trivia muscles a rest and try FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 27, with clues on no.9s, derbies and debutant codes. It’s the perfect brain-tickling distraction before you inevitably start another one of our quizzes. Remember to sign up to the newsletter, too, for more quizzes beamed to your inbox daily.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors