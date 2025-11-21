Friday Football Quiz, episode 90: Can you get 20 correct answers?
As the curtain draws on the week, let's get into some advanced quizzing
It's Friday – and that means it's quiz time.
If you're new here, the Friday Football Quiz is your klaxon for the weekend: everyone works from home on Fridays these days (right?) so take five minutes out of your day to lie back and take on the toughest football quiz online.
20 questions with no time limit await, as we test your trivia recall on subjects spanning all competitions, clubs, levels of the game and eras: are you ready for it?
Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.
