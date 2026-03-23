Quickfire Quiz 81: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

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Are you ready to swap the armchair for the analyst's desk? We’ve handpicked a fresh batch of brainteasers, courtesy of Kwizly, that will take you from the boardroom budgets of the world's elite managers to the most obscure corners of the Premier League's international history. Whether you have a photographic memory for classic kits or a head for managerial timelines, there is a challenge here tailored just for you.

We’ll start with the ultimate test of global dominance. Can you name every World Cup winner in chronological order? It is a journey through nearly a century of footballing history, requiring you to recall the eras of the game's greatest dynasties. Once you’ve conquered the world stage, bring it back to the North East and see if you can name every Newcastle United manager since 1992, tracing the highs and lows of the St James' Park dugout.

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Next, we shift the focus to the financial heavyweights and the nomadic careers of the game’s stars. We challenge you to name the biggest-spending managers of all time, a list that tracks the tactical masters who oversaw the most expensive squads in history. For a bit of a logical curveball, try to tell us which club these 100 players DIDN'T play for. It is a notorious exercise in process of elimination that has stumped even the most seasoned experts.

For the students of top-flight curiosities, we have a very specific challenge. Can you name every Premier League player who was the only representative of his nationality? It is a fascinating way to revisit the league's most unique pioneers. If you prefer a more visual test, try to identify the teams that wore these iconic shirts or see if you can spot the ball in 10 memorable Premier League moments: we’ve airbrushed out the ball, leaving you to guess its position based on the players' eyes and body language.

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Finally, for something that requires a bit more wordplay and lateral thinking, dive into FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 45, featuring clues on starters, middles, and finishers. It is the perfect way to wrap up your trivia session while exploring the more idiosyncratic details of the sport.

Never miss a beat by signing up for our weekday newsletter to get a fresh dose of trivia delivered to your inbox, and join The Club: our free membership portal where you can earn badges, track your scores, and fight for the top spot on our global leaderboards.

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If you prefer a visual challenge to break up the typing, why not dive into FourFourTwo's Big Premier League wordsearch? It is a great way to celebrate the names that have defined the English top flight while giving your brain a different kind of workout.

Finally, for the ultimate test of your lateral thinking and vocabulary, take on FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 40, featuring clues on Coles, goals and super bowls.. To make sure you never miss another challenge, sign up for our weekday newsletter to get trivia delivered straight to your inbox, and join the community with The Club: our free membership portal where you can track your progress, earn badges, and fight for the top spot on our leaderboards.