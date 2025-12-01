Quiz! Can you spot the ball in these 10 memorable Premier League moments?
It's a classic game of Spot The Ball to kick off your Monday morning
It's Spot the Ball for today's football quiz!
You know how this kind of quiz works: we've taken 10 memorable moments from the history of the Premier League, but we've hidden the ball for each of them, while placing three decoys in the image.
All we're asking from you is to tell us which circle the ball is hidden under – there's no time limit for this one and four options for each. So do you remember these iconic images well enough to say for certain what trajectory each shot or pass was heading in?
Handpicked football quizzes we know you'll love
Now, it is time to shift from Spot the Ball to more challenges, demanding granular detail on specific club histories, immense European success, and the unexpected career choices of football's biggest names. A truly multi-faceted collection awaits, once again, courtesy of Kwizly.
We begin by returning to the fierce London divide. Can you solve the perennial rivalry riddle: can you name whether these 20 players played for Arsenal, Chelsea, both or neither? Next, we look at the immense club power across the continent: see if you can recall the 10 most successful clubs from each of Europe's top five leagues.
Now for a detailed look at Champions League dedication. Can you accurately sort these 30 players by the number of Champions League appearances they made? This quiz rewards knowledge of elite longevity. For a final, wonderfully niche challenge, prove you know your celebrity crossover: try to name every footballer or manager to have appeared on I'm a Celebrity.
Finally, for something a little more cryptic, why not tackle FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 29, with clues on poachers, predators and the Portuguese? It's the perfect end to a day of intense quizzing. If you're serious about never missing a test, join the newsletter today: it’s the best trivia delivered straight to your inbox, every single morning.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.