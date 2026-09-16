How to watch Sunderland vs AZ Alkmaar for FREE: Live streams and TV channels for Black Cats' Europa League opener

Watch Sunderland vs AZ Alkmaar as the Black Cats begin a historic Europa League campaign at the Stadium of Light, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

It promises to be a special night on Wearside, as Sunderland play their first European game for 53 years - and the first-ever continental clash at the Stadium of Light.

They face an Alkmaar side who sit second in the Eredivisie, the Netherlands' top flight, following an unbeaten start to the domestic campaign.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Sunderland vs AZ Alkmaar online and from anywhere, in the Europa League 2026/27.

Can I watch Sunderland vs AZ Alkmaar for free?

Yes, Sunderland vs AZ Alkmaar will be broadcast for free in Brazil on CazeTV's YouTube Channel.

The YouTube Channel requires no account or subscription, just click the link above and stream.

Those outside Brazil can use NordVPN to unlock the stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Sunderland vs AZ Alkmaar from anywhere

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How to watch Sunderland vs AZ Alkmaar in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Sunderland vs AZ Alkmaar on TNT Sports and its streaming partner HBO Max.

The game is live on TNT Sports 1, with kick-off at 8:00pm BST.

Watch Sunderland vs AZ Alkmaar on TNT Sports and HBO Max TNT Sports is the home of European football in the UK, with live coverage of every Europa League and Conference League game, plus the vast majority of Champions League matches. You can add TNT Sports to your TV package for around £25-£30 per month on a long-term contract, but the easiest way to watch is through the HBO Max streaming platform for £25.99/month.

How to watch Sunderland vs AZ Alkmaar in the US

US viewers can watch Sunderland vs AZ Alkmaar on Paramount+. Kick-off is at 3:00pm ET.

Watch Sunderland vs AZ Alkmaar on Paramount+ All Europa League fixtures are shown live on the Paramount+ streaming platform, included on the Essential package for $8.99 a month. You will also get access to every Champions League and Conference League game, as well as selected EFL matches.

How to watch Sunderland vs AZ Alkmaar in Australia

Stan Sport is the home of the Europa League in Australia and is the place to go to watch Sunderland vs AZ Alkmaar. Kick-off is at 5:00am AEST on Thursday.

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Sunderland vs AZ Alkmaar: Preview

Sunderland's Europa League clash with AZ Alkmaar is more than half a century in the making.

It is 53 years since the Black Cats embarked on their only previous European campaign, which ended in an aggregate defeat against Portuguese giants Sporting in the second round of the 1973/74 European Cup Winners' Cup.

The club have spent more seasons in League One than the Premier League over the past decade, but their remarkable rise under manager Regis Le Bris will reach another milestone when they entertain the Dutch side in the first-ever continental clash at the Stadium of Light.

This is the first of eight league phase fixtures Sunderland will play between now and January, which includes facing AC Milan at the San Siro in December, and you can bet that the Black Cats' fans will savour every minute.

SEE ALSO How to watch Europa League live streams from anywhere

Le Bris will be determined to ensure Sunderland progress beyond the league phase, but they have been handed a tough test in their opening game.

Alkmaar are experienced campaigners at European level and have reached both the quarter-finals and the semi-finals of the Conference League in the past four years, while they have made a terrific start to the Eredivisie season.

The Dutch side are second in the table after winning their opening five top-flight matches, before their perfect start came to an end against Willem II last Friday.

Alkmaar are captained by former Southampton midfielder Jordy Clasie, who scored against Willem, while winger Ro-Zangelo Daal and striker Mexx Meerdink have been in great form this season, each finding the net four times in the league.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Sunderland 1-1 AZ Alkmaar

This is a tough game for Sunderland but they are capable of taking at least a point, on what will be an emotional night.