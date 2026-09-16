Manchester United vs Brighton FREE live stream: TV Channels, Kick-Off Time and Prediction for Carabao Cup 3rd Round Tie

Watch Manchester United vs Brighton for free in the Carabao Cup 3rd round, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Michael Carrick's side will be desperate to hit back from their derby-day defeat to Manchester City on Sunday and secure a spot in the last 16.

For Brighton, the Carabao Cup will offer a great opportunity for silverware, and they have looked in scintillating form in the attacking third of the pitch so far this season, with 13 goals to their name in the Premier League.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Manchester United vs Brighton in the Carabao Cup third round online and from anywhere, including for free.

Watch Manchester United vs Brighton for FREE

Manchester United vs Brighton will be broadcast for free in the UK on ITV1 and ITVX.

Coverage of the fixture will begin at 7:30pm BST with kick-off arriving at 8:00pm.

Abroad for this game? Use NordVPN to unlock your free United vs Brighton stream online from anywhere in the world.

Watch Manchester United vs Brighton from anywhere

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📺 Stream Man U vs Brighton from anywhere

How to watch Manchester United vs Brighton in the UK

As alluded to earlier, Manchester United vs Brighton is free-to-air on ITV1 and ITVX.

The game is also live on Sky Sports, with coverage on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

Watch Manchester United vs Brighton on Sky Sports Sky Sports is the main rights-holder for the 2026/2027 Carabao Cup in the UK, with every game live on Sky Sports' channels or the Sky+ bonus streaming offering. Plans start from £35 a month on a long-term TV contract, while new customers on a 24-month Sky TV contract can add Sky Sports for £20 a month. You can also stream short-term for a similar cost via Now TV.

How to watch Manchester United vs Brighton in the US

Paramount+ will broadcast Manchester United vs Brighton in the US. Kick-off is at 3:00pm ET.

Watch Manchester United vs Brighton on Paramount+ Manchester United vs Brighton is one of a select number of Carabao Cup fixtures shown live on the Paramount+ Essential package, which costs $8.99 a month or $89.99 a year. The Essential plan also gets you access to the Champions League, Europa League and EFL games.

How to watch Manchester United vs Brighton in Australia

Manchester United vs Brighton will be live on beIN SPORTS 2 and the beIN SPORTS Connect streaming platform. Kick-off is at 5:00am AEST on Thursday.

Watch Manchester United vs Brighton on beIN SPORTS Watch every Carabao Cup 2026/27 game live on beIN SPORTS for $16.99 a month or $169.99 a year. Both plans include a 7-day free trial. beIN SPORTS will also have live coverage of several matches in the Championship, League One and League Two, including the play-offs.

Manchester United vs Brighton: Preview

Derby day couldn't have been much more embarrassing for Manchester United on Sunday as, despite Man City's Phil Foden getting a red card, they fell to a 1-0 defeat. Albeit, that goal was awarded in strange offside circumstances, the Red Devils failed to create much, with Bruno Fernandes spending more time trying to stop Erling Haaland rather than dictating play.

Creating shouldn't be an issue against a Brighton side which has a tendency to concede chances, but at the other end of the pitch United will need to tighten it up.

They have looked susceptible to conceding at any time and, with Carlos Baleba and Matthijs de Ligt still out, they have little option to change personnel at the back.

SEE ALSO How to watch Carabao Cup 2026/27: TV Guide, Free Streams & Fixtures — Round 3

For Brighton, the Carabao Cup may not be a huge priority with Europe on the calendar and a strong start to the 2026/27 Premier League. But they appear a team who could make a deep run, all things considered.

Going forward, they have been nothing short of magical so far this term and have already hit 17 goals in all competitions, including four against Aston Villa and five against Coventry on the weekend.

But the Seagulls do have a stacked injury list and may not be able to afford many changes today if they envisage a place in the fourth round.

Femi Azeez is a possibility to make his debut after signing from Millwall, while Georginio Rutter is expected to take some part following his injury.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Manchester United 2-4 Brighton

Brighton have won four of their last five visits to Old Trafford, and United's defence will leak plenty of goals again this Wednesday.