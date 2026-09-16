In-form Leeds United striker and two other players all FPL managers should avoid

As the Premier League campaign gathers pace, Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are hunting high and low for early-season form, and value, to gain a competitive edge.

While goalscoring runs, favourable fixtures and underlying numbers dominate FPL transfer forums, we mustn't forget about the disciplinary tightrope that poses a hidden trap for unsuspecting fantasy managers.

Premier League rules state any player who accumulates five yellow cards within their team's opening 19 league matches receives an automatic one-game suspension.

Premier League players already at risk of one-game suspension

Referee Stuart Attwell (Image credit: Getty Images)

For FPL managers planning several gameweeks in advance, bringing in players already picking up cautions at an unsustainable rate represents a bit of a risk.

At the very top of the warning list is Leeds United striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The forward has hit the ground running at Elland Road since signing on a free transfer last summer.

He leads the line impressively, highlighted by his goalscoring performance in Leeds' recent 4-1 win over Newcastle United, and last season was recalled to the England setup.

But, behind those impressive fantasy returns lies a disciplinary concern: Calvert-Lewin has already picked up three yellow cards in his first four league appearances of the season.

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Sitting just two bookings away from a one-match ban, bringing in the in-form frontman could easily backfire if he picks up cautions in quick succession, which given his brash centre-forward style, is always a possibility.

Vitaly Janelt (Image credit: Getty Images)

Joining Calvert-Lewin on three early yellow cards is Brentford midfielder Vitaly Janelt.

Frequently targeted by fantasy managers as a cheap, budget-enabling midfield asset to sit on the bench or fill in for rotation, Janelt's combative style in the middle of the park has seen him land in the referee's notebook three times already this term.

For FPL managers looking for stability in their squads, Janelt's suspension risk makes him a far less appealing bargain option.

Adam Smith (Image credit: Getty Images)

Completing the trio is AFC Bournemouth defender Adam Smith, who is no stranger to physical battles, but his quick accumulation of bookings early in the campaign has put him on the verge of suspension.

Defenders in fantasy football are primarily picked for consistent minutes, defensive contributions and clean sheet potential. Therefore, using a transfer on a player facing what is likely to be an impending suspension restricts squad flexibility.

Savvy FPL bosses must keep a close eye on disciplinary records, then. Investing in players approaching a ban risks burning valuable transfers later, making Calvert-Lewin, Janelt, and Smith three names to avoid for the time being.