Arsenal join race for Norwegian wonderkid who has already emulated Martin Odegaard: report

Arsenal have joined the race for a Norwegian wonderkid

Arsenal have not been afraid to turn to youth under Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners have handed opportunities to several young players in recent seasons, with the likes of Max Dowman, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri making their mark in the first team.

Now, Arsenal are looking to the future again as they eye a rising star from abroad - but they face competition from a Premier League rival.

Arsenal join Premier League rival in race for Norwegian teenager

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard was a teenage sensation (Image credit: Getty Images)

One factor that may give the Gunners the edge in their pursuit of the youngster is their captain, Martin Odegaard.

The Norway international knows how it feels to be branded a wonderkid, having joined