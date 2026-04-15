Arsenal join race for Norwegian wonderkid who has already emulated Martin Odegaard: report

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Arsenal have stepped up their interest in the teenager but face competition from a Premier League rival

General view of Arsenal&#039;s Emirates Stadium from the outside in February 2025.
Arsenal have joined the race for a Norwegian wonderkid (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal have not been afraid to turn to youth under Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners have handed opportunities to several young players in recent seasons, with the likes of Max Dowman, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri making their mark in the first team.

Arsenal join Premier League rival in race for Norwegian teenager

Martin Odegaard celebrates after scoring for Arsenal against PSV in the Champions League in March 2025.

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard was a teenage sensation (Image credit: Getty Images)

One factor that may give the Gunners the edge in their pursuit of the youngster is their captain, Martin Odegaard.

The Norway international knows how it feels to be branded a wonderkid, having joined