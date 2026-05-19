Who will Pep Guardiola manage next? The leading contenders to hire Manchester City head coach

Features
By published

Pep Guardiola is set to leave Manchester City at the end of the season, but where could he go next?

Pep Guardiola head coach of Manchester City and Spain celebrates the victory after winning the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD6 match between Real Madrid C.F. and Manchester City at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on December 10, 2025 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Pep Guardiola looks set to leave Manchester City this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pep Guardiola has established himself as one of the greatest managers of all time across almost two decades of near-continuous success.

From his generation-defining Barcelona team, to his record-breaking Bayern Munich side and an all-conquering decade at Manchester City, the 55-year-old has won a hatful of trophies at every club he has managed.

10. Liverpool (33/1)

Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool talking with Pep Guardiola manager of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Liverpool FC at Etihad Stadium

Guardiola had some great battles with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool over the years (Image credit: Getty Images)

City's battles with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool was the blockbuster rivalry of the Guardiola era, as the clubs finished in the Premier League top two in three out of four seasons between 2018 and 2022.

Reds manager Arne Slot is under pressure at Anfield despite delivering the club's 20th league title just 12 months ago, but Guardiola is unlikely to want another Premier League job so soon - especially at one of City's direct rivals.

9. Paris Saint-Germain (16/1)

PSG boss Luis Enrique

Luis Enrique worked under Guardiola at Barcelona (Image credit: Getty Images)

There aren't many elite clubs in Europe in better shape than Paris Saint-Germain right now, with the French champions gearing up to defend their Champions League title against Arsenal in the final on May 30.

Manager Luis Enrique - a former Barca colleague of Guardiola as both a player and a coach - has built an incredible team packed with attacking quality and youthful exuberance in the French capital. The Spaniard is out of contract next summer, but he is reportedly set to sign a new four-year deal so it is unlikely that his job will be vacant any time soon.

8. Argentina (9/1)

Barcelona&#039;s coach Pep Guardiola (R) talks with Barcelona&#039;s Argentinian forward Lionel Messi during the Spanish League football match between Barcelona and Jerez on April 24, 2010 at Camp Nou stadium.

Guardiola has a great relationship with Lionel Messi from their time at Barcelona (Image credit: Getty Images)

The first of four international jobs on this list concerns world champions Argentina, whose manager Lionel Scaloni is out of contract after the 2026 World Cup.

Guardiola already has a great relationship with Albiceleste captain Lionel Messi from their time together at Barcelona, while he previously hinted at going into international management in an interview with Spanish chef Dani Garcia on his Desmontadito YouTube channel: "The thought of starting off somewhere else, with all the process of the training and so on... no, no, no! Maybe a national team but that's different."

7. Spain (15/2)

Pep Guardiola in action for Spain at Euro 2000

Guardiola played 47 times for Spain (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another international job that could interest Guardiola is Spain, for whom he won 47 caps during his playing career.

However, that could be complicated by the former Barcelona manager's support of Catalan independence, having even spoken at a rally backing a referendum in the autonomous community.

6. Any MLS club (7/1)

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF greets David Beckham, co-owner of Inter Miami CF, after winning the Championship following the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Final match between Inter Miami CF and Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Chase Stadium on December 06, 2025 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Messi has joined David Beckham's project at Inter Miami - could Guardiola be tempted there? (Image credit: Getty Images)

If Guardiola stays in the domestic game, he may want to look beyond the whirlwind existence of European football that has consumed the past 18 years of his life.

He took a year's sabbatical in New York after leaving Barcelona in 2012 and he could be tempted to return to America to manage a club in the MLS, which boasts stars including Messi at David Beckham-owned Inter Miami.

5. Bayern Munich (11/2)

BERLIN, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 08: Vincent Kompany, head coach of Bayern Muenchen looks on prior to the Bundesliga match between 1. FC Union Berlin and FC Bayern M&amp;uuml;nchen at Stadion An der Alten Foersterei on November 08, 2025 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Vincent Kompany is another elite manager who learnt from Guardiola (Image credit: Getty Images)

Guardiola won three Bundesliga titles and two DFB Pokals in his three seasons at Bayern but unlike at Barca and City, he fell short of winning the Champions League.

That could leave him feeling he has unfinished business in Bavaria, although Bayern boss Vincent Kompany - Guardiola's captain in his first three campaigns at the Etihad Stadium - has just claimed his second successive league title and is under contract until 2029.

4. Barcelona (5/1)

The football glossary: A list of football terms, phrases and jargon to explain the beautiful game: Pep Guardiola in a press conference as Barcelona manager, 2010

Guardiola swept all before him at Barcelona (Image credit: Alamy)

The club where it all began. Guardiola was appointed Barca boss in summer 2008 after a successful season managing Barcelona B and he swept all before him in four glorious campaigns.

Led by Messi, Xavi and Andres Iniesta, Barca's tiki-taka style was simply irresistible and saw the club win three successive La Liga titles and two Champions Leagues. This would be the romantic choice, but would Guardiola risk tarnishing his legacy if he returned to Camp Nou?

3. Brazil (9/2)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - MAY 19: Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti waves after during the Premier League match between Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Goodison Park on May 19, 2021 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. A limited number of fans will be allowed into Premier League stadiums as Coronavirus restrictions begin to ease in the UK following the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Former Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is in charge of Brazil (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another romantic option for Guardiola would be Brazil, who remain the most successful team in World Cup history with five titles.

The City boss is said to have long been interested in managing the Selecao, yet he may have to wait some time as current boss Carlo Ancelotti last week extended his contract until the 2030 World Cup.

2. Italy (10/3)