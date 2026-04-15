Could we see 10 new managers in the Premier League next season!?

News that Andoni Iraola is to leave Bournemouth this summer adds yet another vacancy coming up at the end of this season.

The Cherries released a club statement on Tuesday afternoon confirming the news that Iraola will depart at the conclusion of the campaign, which could take us into double figures for new managers next term.

He joins Oliver Glasner on the outgoing list, with the current Crystal Palace having revealed that he wants a “new challenge”, having turned down contract offers from the hierarchy.

Premier League on course for almost a dozen new managers next season

There's even growing talk about Pep Guardiola's future at Manchester City at the end of this season (Image credit: Oli SCARFF / AFP via Getty Images)

Those two are confirmed, but there are many more in uncertain positions.

Although Michael Carrick is firmly in the running for the Manchester United job, as of right now, the Red Devils do not have a contracted manager for next season, so there could be another to add to the list at Old Trafford.

Club statement: Andoni Iraola.April 14, 2026

Meanwhile, Eddie Howe has seen better days at Newcastle United, with his side in the wrong half of the table after clinching Champions League football last season, and David Ornstein has reported that the club are set to “evaluate” the managerial position in the summer.

Ornstein has also been one of key reporters tracking Pep Guardiola’s future at Manchester City, with the journalist stating that there’s “an extremely strong chance” of the manager leaving at the end of the season, on Sky Sports News.